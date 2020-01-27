German IFO for January to hit the highest since June 2019 – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Monday’s German IFO Survey due to be released at 0900 GMT.

Key Quotes:

“We should see some further improvement in Germany's IFO for January after the gains in the ZEW and the PMI for the month.

We look for the headline business climate index to rise to 97.2 (mkt 97.0), its highest level since June, with a larger improvement in expectations than in the current situation.”