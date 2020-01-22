EUR/USD challenges 2020 lows in the 1.1080 region

- EUR/USD trades on the defensive in the 1.1080/75 band.
- The dollar picks up pace and approaches YTD highs.
- French Business Survey ticked higher to 100 in January.
The offered bias remains well and sound around the single currency so far on Wednesday, with EUR/USD inching lower o the 1.1080/75 band following the opening bell in Euroland.
EUR/USD focused on risk trends, data
The pair is losing ground for the second session in a row on Wednesday and is flirting with the area of yearly lows in the 1.1080/75 band, always on the back of some mild recovery in the greenback.
In the broader scenario, investors keep paying attention to the risk-appetite trends, developments from the Chinese outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus and upcoming negotiations of the US-China’s ‘Phase 2’ trade deal.
Data wise in Euroland, the French Business Survey improved to 100 in January, although it came in a tad below estimates (101 exp.). Later in the session, Italy will publish results from the industrial sector. Across the pond, weekly Mortgage Applications are due seconded by the Chicago Fed Activity index, Existing Home Sales and the API’s report on US crude oil supplies.
What to look for around EUR
The pair remains under pressure near yearly lows in the 1.1080 region, always looking to USD-dynamics as the almost exclusive driver for the price action. In the meantime, markets’ attention has now shifted to a more data-dependent stance while the US-China trade front remains muted for the time being. On the more macro view, the slowdown in the region remains far from abated despite some positive results as of late in Germany and the euro area and continues to justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance from the ECB, which is expected to maintain the current ‘wait-and-see’ stance, at least in the near-term, as per the recently published minutes (Accounts) from the December meeting.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.04% at 1.1077 and a breakdown of 1.1075 (weekly/2020 low Jan.22) would target 1.1067 (100-day SMA) en route to 1.1039 (low Dec.6 2019). On the flip side, the next hurdle emerges at 1.1133 (200-day SMA) followed by 1.1172 (weekly high Jan.16) and finally 1.1186 (61.8% of the 2017-2018 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover amid coronavirus fears, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, failing to recover. Fears about the coronavirus remain prominent in markets despite a soothing message from Chinese authorities. Tension is mounting ahead of Thursday's ECB decision.
GBP/USD stable around 1.3050 amid Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD is holding onto its gains and trades around 1.3050, shrugging off concerns of an unfavorable post-Brexit EU-US trade deal. The greenback's strength is also ignored.
Forex Today: Coronavirus seems less scary, Brexit tensions rise, BOC high on the agenda
The coronavirus continues spreading and remains in the spotlight. The report of the first case of the respiratory disease in the US triggered a risk-off atmosphere but China managed to soothe tensions.
Gold Futures: Extra losses in the pipeline
According to flash data from CME Group for Gold futures markets, traders added 886 contracts to their open interest positions on Tuesday, recording the second – albeit small – build in a row.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.