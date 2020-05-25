EUR/USD: Bulls need a better-than-expected German IFO Expectations Figure

- EUR/USD dips as lingering US-China tensions bode well for the US dollar.
- Technical indicators suggest scope for a re-test of the lower end of the multi-week trading range.
- Deeper losses may remain elusive if the German IFO numbers beat estimates.
EUR/USD is looking to extend its two-day losing run on Monday amid the broad-based demand for the American dollar. Even gold, a classic safe-haven asset, is trading under pressure despite the lingering US-China concerns.
The currency pair is currently trading near 1.0888, representing marginal losses on the day, having declined by 0.27% and 0.45% on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
The dollar is in demand and growth-linked currencies like the AUD and CNH are struggling to gain ground due to the escalating US-China tensions. China's foreign minister, on Sunday, accused Washington of damaging the relationship with Beijing and pushing the two nations toward a “new cold war”.
The Trump administration has repeatedly attacked Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak over the past couple of weeks. Further, China's plan to impose a new National Security law on Hong Kong has irked Washington.
As a result, EUR/USD could continue to lose altitude in the short-term, more so, technical studies indicate scope for a drop to the lower end of the multi-week trading range of 1.0730-1.1020.
The single currency, however, will likely change course if the forward-looking German IFO Expectations Index (May), scheduled for release at 08:00 GMT, rises more-than-expected. The index is forecasted to tick higher to 75 from April's reading of 69.4. Note that the forward-looking German ZEW survey of expectations rose to five-year highs in May. The final reading for Germany's first-quarter GDP is also scheduled for release at 06:00 but is unlikely to have a big impact on the EUR pairs.
BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien expects the single currency to outperform especially as we look forward to improvements in German business confidence. Meanwhile, Nordea analysts favor playing the outside chance of a breakthrough in the Franco-German debt proposal via long EUR/USD structures in option space.
Investors think the debt proposal would be rejected by the European Union, as Denmark, Sweden, Austria and The Netherlands are all firmly against it. According to the poll conducted by Jens Nordvig, a Ph.D. Economist & the Founder of Exante Data, LLC, most investors expect a watered-down plan at the EU-27 summit.
Technical levels
-
- R3 1.101
- R2 1.0982
- R1 1.0942
- PP 1.0914
-
- S1 1.0874
- S2 1.0846
- S3 1.0806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upper end of the contracting triangle caps gains
AUD/USD's failed breakout is a cause of concern for the bulls. A move above the recent high of 0.66 is needed to revive the bullish outlook. The triangle was breached to the higher side last Wednesday. However, the bullish breakout was short-lived.
USD/JPY keeps mild gains above previous resistance line, 200-HMA
USD/JPY bounces off an immediate support line to print a three-day winning streak. Thursday’s high appears on the bulls’ radar as immediate resistance. 107.00 could lure the bears below 200-HMA.
Gold down by $6 in Asia, weekly chart shows bullish trend exhaustion
Gold, a safe-haven asset, is flashing red at press time even though the growth-linked currencies like the Aussie dollar are struggling to gain altitude. Technical charts indicate scope for deeper declines in the short-term.
WTI regains $33.00, still below immediate support-turned-resistance
WTI recovers from an intraday low of $32.60. A two-week-old support-turned-resistance on buyers’ radars. Multiple supports will question the sellers below $31.80.
EUR/USD: Bulls need an upbeat German IFO Expectations figure
EUR/USD dips as lingering US-China tensions bode well for the US dollar. Technical indicators suggest scope for a re-test of the lower end of the multi-week trading range. Deeper losses may remain elusive if the German IFO numbers beat estimates.