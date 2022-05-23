EUR/USD bulls are breaking through key daily resistance and eye even higher corrective highs

- EUR/USD bulls staying the course as the greenback slides.
- Bulls are taking the hawkish comments from ECB governor and running with them.
At 1.0687, the single currency is 1.2% higher on the day, rising from a 1.0556 low to a fresh corrective high of 1.0697. EUR/USD bulls have stayed the course as the US dollar continues to melt away from the highs made in its breakneck 10% surge.
The flight to safety that has been one of the many factors that have been supporting the greenback has been pulled from under the bulls in recent days. After rising in all but two of the last 14 weeks, the dollar index made a 1.6% weekly fall on Friday and the bears have firmed in the opening sessions this week.
Investors had been turning hopeful that loosening lockdowns in China can help global growth and exporters' currencies. Additionally, an unexpectedly big rate cut in China last week has been taken as a signal that authorities are going to provide continued support which has reassured investors.
Meanwhile, domestically, the European Central Bank president said the bank was likely to lift the euro area deposit rate out of the negative territory by the end-September and could raise it further if it saw inflation stabilising at 2%.
''This supports current market pricing for liftoff July 21 with a 25 bp hike, followed by another 25 bp September 8 that results in a zero deposit rate,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained.
''Follow-up hikes on October 27 and December 15 are fully priced in that would take the deposit rate to 0.5% by year-end. To be clear, market pricing for the ECB has not shifted after Lagarde’s remarks and yet the euro got another leg higher. At some point, the subdued ECB outlook should weigh on the euro but for now, the FX market is happy to take the dollar lower.''
EUR/USD technical analysis
On the charts, this has transpired into the potential for more downside in the greenback to follow shortly/ The DXY index has fallen below support at the start of this week:
The price is moving into a void of support on the daily chart which could lead to a move lower to test the prior highs near 101.00.
As for the euro, this points to higher highs for the days ahead:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls take the high road but bears emerge from critcal H4 resistance
AUD/USD bulls testing critical resistance within a bearish territory. The price is breaking out of the downward trend in a rising wedge formation. The bears have not thrown in the towel just yet.
Gold to consolidate below $1,860 as investors await Fed’s Powell
Gold price has delivered a four-day winning streak after displaying a bullish reversal at around $1,800.00 last week. The precious metal is expected to turn sideways after a firmer responsive buying action as more market participants will connect with bulls for further upside.
EUR/USD bulls are breaking through key daily resistance and eye even higher corrective highs
EUR/USD bulls staying the course as the greenback slides. EUR/USD bulls have stayed the course as the US dollar continues to melt away from the highs made in its breakneck 10% surge.
XRP prompts fear amongst investors as technicals signal another sell-off
Ripple has investors questioning how low the digital remittance token can fall. As other cryptos are positioning for an anticipated countertrend spike, XRP diverges from the pact, hinting at another drop in the coming weeks.
Fed’s inflation fight is all bark, no bite
Fed officials talk a good game. Rising prices are a massive problem for most Americans. Politicians are feeling plenty of heat over the issue. It appears the central planners are willing to accept lower asset prices in order to control inflation.