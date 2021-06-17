EUR/USD breaks under 1.1900, as the US dollar rises further

- Euro remains under pressure versus US Dollar, DXY eyes 92.00.
- Greenback extends gains even amid lower US yields.
After a brief consolidation pause, the EUR/USD resumed the downside and broke under 1.900, falling to 1.1890, the fresh two-month low. The pair has now fallen almost three hundred pips from the level it had a week ago.
USD, the shinning start no matter what
The US dollar printed fresh highs against most G10 currencies. In that group the yen is the outperformer on Thursday, still the greenback is the best of the week.
The fresh high of the US dollar took place even as US yields decline sharply. The 10-year is falling more than 6.35%, now under 1.48%, and even below the level it had prior to the release of the FOMC statement that triggered the rally of the greenback.
Equity prices are mostly lower in the US. The Dow Jones drops 0.93%, the S&P 500 falls by 0.38% while the Nasdaq gains 0.38%. Caution still prevails among investors driving demand for the US dollar.
The EUR/USD is on its way to the lowest daily close since April 7, the first one under the 200-day moving average in two months. Despite oversold readings in technical indicators, the momentum is still sharply negative, with the negative tone intact. On the downside, the next support might be seen around 1.1870/75.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0094
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|1.1994
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2173
|Daily SMA50
|1.2098
|Daily SMA100
|1.204
|Daily SMA200
|1.1995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2135
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1994
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2218
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2048
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1948
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1807
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2088
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2229
