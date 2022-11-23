  • Consumer confidence rise above expectations in November.
  • New Home Sales jump unexpectedly 7.5% in October.
  • S&P Global Composite falls more than expected in November.
  • EUR/USD soars to its highest level since Friday amid a weaker Dollar.

The EUR/USD is trading around the 1.0375 zone, at the highest level since Friday boosted by a weaker US Dollar and ahead of the FOMC minutes. The Greenback lost momentum following the release of economic reports.

The pair made a clear break above 1.0350 and gained strength. If it continues to rise, the next resistance area is seen at 1.0400. On the flip side, a slide under 1.0320 should weaken the current intraday bullish bias.

Dollar down after US data

The Greenback is losing ground across the board as US yields tumble. The DXY is falling by 0.83%. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.70% while the 2-year dropped to 4.47%.

Earlier on Wednesday, economic data showed an increase to multi-week highs in jobless claims, offset by a bigger-than-expected increase in Durable Goods Orders. More recently, the November preliminary PMI S&P Global showed a decline in the Composite index to 46.3 from 48.3, below the 47.7 of market consensus.  New Home Sales jumped 7.5%, surpassing expectations. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index recovered from 54.7 to 56.8, above the 55 expected.

Later on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its latest meeting. Market participants will look for clues about a potential slowdown in rate hikes. “We look for the minutes to place a lot of emphasis on the likelihood that the terminal rate will need to end up higher than anticipated initially. The Fed still needs to grind down the labor market to align wage and household spending growth with rates more consistent with the inflation target”, said analysts at TD Securities.

On Thursday, Wall Street will remain close due to Thanksgiving Day. In Japan, the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI and the Leading Index are due.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0368
Today Daily Change 0.0068
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 1.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0114
Daily SMA50 0.994
Daily SMA100 1.0024
Daily SMA200 1.0403
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0308
Previous Daily Low 1.0237
Previous Weekly High 1.0482
Previous Weekly Low 1.0272
Previous Monthly High 1.0094
Previous Monthly Low 0.9632
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0281
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0264
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0256
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0211
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0185
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0327
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0353
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0398

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

