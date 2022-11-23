- Consumer confidence rise above expectations in November.
- New Home Sales jump unexpectedly 7.5% in October.
- S&P Global Composite falls more than expected in November.
- EUR/USD soars to its highest level since Friday amid a weaker Dollar.
The EUR/USD is trading around the 1.0375 zone, at the highest level since Friday boosted by a weaker US Dollar and ahead of the FOMC minutes. The Greenback lost momentum following the release of economic reports.
The pair made a clear break above 1.0350 and gained strength. If it continues to rise, the next resistance area is seen at 1.0400. On the flip side, a slide under 1.0320 should weaken the current intraday bullish bias.
Dollar down after US data
The Greenback is losing ground across the board as US yields tumble. The DXY is falling by 0.83%. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.70% while the 2-year dropped to 4.47%.
Earlier on Wednesday, economic data showed an increase to multi-week highs in jobless claims, offset by a bigger-than-expected increase in Durable Goods Orders. More recently, the November preliminary PMI S&P Global showed a decline in the Composite index to 46.3 from 48.3, below the 47.7 of market consensus. New Home Sales jumped 7.5%, surpassing expectations. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index recovered from 54.7 to 56.8, above the 55 expected.
Later on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its latest meeting. Market participants will look for clues about a potential slowdown in rate hikes. “We look for the minutes to place a lot of emphasis on the likelihood that the terminal rate will need to end up higher than anticipated initially. The Fed still needs to grind down the labor market to align wage and household spending growth with rates more consistent with the inflation target”, said analysts at TD Securities.
On Thursday, Wall Street will remain close due to Thanksgiving Day. In Japan, the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI and the Leading Index are due.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0368
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|1.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0114
|Daily SMA50
|0.994
|Daily SMA100
|1.0024
|Daily SMA200
|1.0403
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0308
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0237
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0272
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0281
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0211
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0185
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0327
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0353
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0400 after disappointing US PMI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh five-day high above 1.0370. The disappointing PMI data from the US, which showed that the business activity in the private sector contracted sharply in early November, weigh heavily on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD surpasses 1.2000 amid strong USD selloff
GBP/USD extended its daily rally and climbed above 1.2000 in the American session on Wednesday. The renewed US Dollar weakness following the weaker than expected PMI prints seems to be providing a boost to the pair ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Gold rebounds above $1,740 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold price gained traction and turned positive on the day above $1,740. The disappointing PMI surveys from the US triggered a US Dollar selloff and helped XAU/USD push higher. The 10-year US T-bond yield, however, holds steady for now, limiting the pair's upside.
FTX bankruptcy hearing update, SBF says “could make customers whole”
The crypto markets continue to remain volatile due to the major developments since the first week of November. Some critical events over the last three weeks include FTX’s implosion, an exploiter who stole $600 million worth of digital assets from the bankrupt exchange.
Mullen sheds 11.5% as shares retrace to all-time low
Mullen Automotive (MULN) desperately needs a new catalyst to emerge in order to boost its share price. Since jockeying up to $0.61 in late October on the back of its Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) acquisition, MULN stock has lost about two-thirds of its market cap in just one month.