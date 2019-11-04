EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.1150 on PMIs

- EUR/USD loses the grip and tests 1.1150.
- German final manufacturing PMI came in at 42.1.
- ECB’s C.Lagarde speaks in Berlin later in the day.
The single currency has managed to reverse some initial pessimism, helping EUR/USD to rebound from earlier lows in the 1.1150 region to the current 1.1160/65 band.
EUR/USD weak on data, looks to Lagarde
The pair is going through some profit taking on Monday following five consecutive sessions with gains, including another failed attempt to break above the 1.1180 region. The downside pressure today is also reinforced by the proximity of overbought levels, as gauged by the daily RSI.
The daily rebound from lows came after final October’s manufacturing PMI in Germany came in at 42.1 and 45.9 for the broader Euroland, a tad above the preliminary readings although showing that any recovery from the beleaguered manufacturing sector in the region remains absent for the time being.
Moving forward, the Sentix index is due later while investors are expected to shift their attention to the first speech by ECB’s President C.Lagarde in Berlin later today.
Across the pond, September’s Factory Orders and Durable Goods Orders will be the main publications in the US docket.
What to look for around EUR
The pair has managed to return to the upper bound of the recent range, always on the back of the persistent selling pressure in the buck. Against this backdrop, however, a breakout of October’s high near 1.1180 remains elusive for the time being. Despite last month’s up move in spot has been exclusively sponsored by weakness in the Dollar, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In addition, the possibility that the German economy could slip into recession in Q3 remains a palpable risk for the outlook and is expected to weigh on EUR in the short/medium term horizon.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.01% at 1.1164 and a breakdown of 1.1122 (100-day SMA) would target 1.1072 (low Oct.25) en route to 1.1045 (55-day SMA). On the flip side, the next resistance lines up at 1.1179 (monthly high Oct.21) seconded by 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1195 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto high ground amid trade optimism, upbeat data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, amid hopes that the US and China may strike a deal later this month. Markit's Manufacturing PMIs marginally beat expectations. ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI
GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI met expectations with 44.2 points.
USD/JPY: Holding 2.5-month rising trendline
USD/JPY remains on slippery grounds despite Friday's defense of key trendline. A break below the ascending trendline support would expose the 200-day MA at 109.02.
Gold: Under pressure around $1513 amid mixed trade headlines
Mixed sentiment concerning the US-China trade deal seems to limit the market’s recent momentum, which in turn stops gold from extending its latest run-up. Gold stops three-day-old run-up.
USD/CNH: Hits 2.5-month low, slow descent continues
USD/CNH pair fell to 7.02582 a few minutes ago. That was the lowest level since Aug. 14. The daily chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown. The pair looks set to test the 100-day average for first since early May.