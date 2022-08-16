EUR/USD bears eye a break below 1.0141 for the sessions ahead

- EUR/USD was pressured overnight to below the trendline support.
- Bears seek a break of 1.0141 structure that would be expected to open up the downside.
EUR/USD is trading at 1.0166 after a day where the US dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies with key data events ahead including the US Retail Sales and minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting on Wednesday.
On the day, there was mixed economic data from the US with better than expected earnings data that led to a rally on Wall Street. US July industrial production data for the US was much stronger than expected rising 0.6% MoM – twice the expected increase. Meanwhile, US housing starts dropped 9.6% in July to 1446k indicating a sharp retrenchment in residential construction.
Investors will now be looking to the release of Federal Reserve minutes following the meeting where the centralbank hiked rates by 75bp for a second consecutive meeting in July, "expeditiously" reaching the milestone of a neutral stance. ''With that under the belt, Chair Powell made clear that the Fed will now abstain from offering forward guidance to the extent they did on their way to "neutral". However, we expect the minutes to offer further colour around the Fed's near-term plans,'' analysts at TD Securities said. Fed funds futures traders are currently pricing in a 60% chance of a 50 basis points increase and a 40% probability of a 75 basis points hike.
The greenback has bounced from a six-week low last week as investors ramp up bets that the Fed will continue to hike rates aggressively as inflation remains persistently high. DXY made a high of 106.943. In other data, US Retail Sales today will also offer new insight into the state of the consumer. It is expected to show that sales rose by 0.1% in July compared with June.
EUR/USD daily chart
The price is being pressured below the counter trendline and a break of 1.0141 structure will be a significant development that would be expected to open up the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades around 0.7020 ahead of critical Australian data
The AUD/USD pair recovered from an intraday slide below the 0.7000 threshold, but there is no follow through. Australian Westpac Leading Index and Q2 Wage Price Index coming up next.
EUR/USD bears eye a break below 1.0141 for the sessions ahead
EUR/USD is trading at 1.0166 after a day where the US dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies with key data events ahead including the US Retail Sales and minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting on Wednesday.
Gold bears emerge below a key daily counter trendline
Gold is pressured below a key daily counter-trendline, sliding from a high of $1,783.19 to a low of $1,771.52 on Tuesday as the safe-haven US dollar hit a one-week high after weak global economic data, particularly in China.
Top 3 Cryptos Price Prediction: No FUD, just charts
The crypto market is in a make-or-break phase. Key levels have been identified to qualify potential bull run and bear run scenarios.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!