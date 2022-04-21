- EUR/USD bulls losing grip but could be about to step in again.
- French elections are bullish for the euro although the US dollar remains the obstacle.
EUR/USD bears have gritted their teeth and growled in the face of a bullish stampede, recently sending the euro onto the backfoot despite a favourable prospect in the French elections. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.8040, the 61.8% ratio of the prior bullish impulse. The pair has slid from a high of 1.0854 and has marked a low of 1.0838 in recent trade.
The two finalists in France’s presidential elections faced off in a live TV debate that could be crucial in persuading wavering voters – particularly on the left – four days before the decisive second-round vote.
However, despite favouritism in the polls for Macron, the euro is sliding. US yields have popped in recent trade and this has pulled the US dollar up from the floor as well. DXY, in an index that measures the greenback vs. a basket of currencies, is making its way through 100.50 at the time of writing, up from 100.34 lows today.
There are expectations of another weak fix from the People's Bank of China which would be US dollar positive on the fact and potentially give some support to the speculation.
Nevertheless, the moves are irradiating the near-term bullish prospects for the euro, from a technical standpoint:
EUR/USD technical analysis
The price has reverted back to the support area, marking a new low for the support and taking on the 61.8% ratio. However, the price has left an M-formation which would be expected to see a restest of the neckline:
Given the bullish trend, this neckline could well serve as only a temporary resistance and give way to the bulls, resulting in a bullish continuation for the session ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.7450 as US dollar rebounds
AUD/USD is dropping towards 0.7400, as the US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields, despite a better market mood. Falling US Treasury yields and a weaker US dollar acted as a tailwind for the aussie on Wednesday.
USD/JPY: Recovery stalls at 128.50 after BOJ intervenes again
USD/JPY is fading a spike to 128.48 highs after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervened in the bond market to defend the yield cap at 0.25% for another day. The BOJ offered to buy unlimited 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at 0.25%.
Gold established above $1,950, Fed’s Powell eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) has witnessed a modest rebound after hitting a low of $1,939.40 on Wednesday backed by weakness in the US dollar index (DXY). The gold prices have bounced back from their previous consolidation zone, which took place in a narrow range of $1,915.08-1,944.64.
ApeCoin price could rally to $20, but traders should be cautious
ApeCoin price has confirmed a long-term uptrend bias. Traders should analyze the asset to find the best entry points. ApeCoin price has validated the more significant Macro thesis written during March. The APE price has broken out from the symmetrical triangle and now has a larger macro target at $27.
Will Powell's appearance hold significant importance for the Euro?
The Eurozone suffered a trade deficit for a fourth consecutive month in February as surging energy prices led to a sharp increase in the value of energy imports, data showed. The pound edged higher against the US dollar on the pullback in the dollar index and signs of stability in the equity markets.