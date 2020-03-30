Coronavirus crisis extended some support to the USD’s safe-haven status on the first day of the week, Haresh Menghani, an analyst at FXStreet reports.

Key quotes

“As coronavirus lockdowns tightened across the world, a prolonged period of uncertainty extended some support to the greenback's and helped ease the recent bearish pressure.”

“The pair witnessed a modest pullback during the Asian session on Monday and for now, seems to have snapped six consecutive days of the winning streak.”

“Hovering around the 200-DMA, below the 1.1100 round-figure mark, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases.”