EUR/USD: Bearish outside day as Fed tempers aggressive rate cut expectations

- Tuesday’s bearish outside day makes today’s close pivotal.
- Fed officials pushed back on aggressive rate cut calls, pushing the USD higher.
- An above-forecast US durable goods data could yield a bearish daily close.
The EUR/USD pair is teasing a break below key support at 1.1355, having charted a bearish candlestick pattern on Tuesday on the back of not-so-dovish comments by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
The American dollar picked up a bid in the US trading hours after the Fed officials squashed expectations of a 50 basis point rate cut in July. President Powell said the central bank is assessing whether a cut in the borrowing costs is required. Further, Fed’s Bullard said the current US economic conditions do not warrant a 50 basis point cut in interest rates.
As a result, EUR/USD fell 0.28%, engulfing the previous day’s high and low. Essentially, the pair created a bearish outside day candle, which is widely considered an early warning of potential bearish reversal. The trend change, however, would be confirmed only if the pair closes today below yesterday’s low of 1.1344.
A bearish close could be seen if the US durable goods data for May, due at 12:30 GMT, blows past expectations, validating Bullard’s comments and forcing markets to scale back expectations of aggressive Fed easing.
On the other hand, a combination of above-above-forecast German Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey (Jul) (due at 06:00 GMT) and a weaker-than-expected US durable goods data could send the pair above Tuesday’s high of 1.1412. That would invalidate the bearish outside day and revive the case for a rally to 1.16 put forward by Friday’s bullish breakout.
As of writing, the pair is trading around the former resistance-turned-support of the inverse head-and-shoulders neckline level of 1.1355.
Pivot points
-
- R3 1.1477
- R2 1.1446
- R1 1.1407
- PP 1.1375
-
- S1 1.1336
- S2 1.1305
- S3 1.1266
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish outside day as Fed tempers aggressive rate cut expectations
Tuesday’s bearish outside day makes today’s close pivotal. Fed officials pushed back on aggressive rate cut calls, pushing the USD higher. An above-forecast US durable goods data could yield a bearish daily close.
GBP/USD offers fewer moves ahead of Carney’s speech
Having reversed from the 50-day SMA, mainly because of renewed Brexit fears and sluggish data from the UK’s CB retail sales survey, the GBP/USD pair trades modestly flat near 1.2685 ahead of the London open.
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold: 100-HMA triggers the U-turn towards $1421?
Gold is on a run towards near-term horizontal-resistance following its U-turn from the 100-hour moving average (HMA) ticks it up to $1407.80 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence: The China syndrome
The index declined to 121.5 in June from April’s revised 131.3. A much more modest drop to 131.2 had been predicted. “The escalation in trade and tariff tensions earlier this month appears to have shaken consumers’ confidence,” wrote Lynn Franco.