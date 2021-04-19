EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1950 as US dollar bounce fizzles

- EUR/USD recaptures 1.1950, as the USD rebound loses steam.
- Subdued Treasury yields offer support to the major.
- EUR bulls look to 1.20 once again amid a light economic calendar.
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery above 1.1950 ahead of the European open, as the US dollar’s rebound falters amid persistent weakness in the Treasury yields.
The US dollar index staged an impressive bounce earlier on, as concerns over the rising covid infections worldwide and uncertainty around the US infrastructure spending plan unnerved the market.
However, the ongoing weakness in the US Treasury yields capped the advance in the greenback, as the dovish Fed expectations continue to play out.
The sentiment around the euro remains underpinned by expectations of a pick in the Euro area's economic recovery, as the bloc’s covid vaccine rollouts get into gear.
Encouraging German industrial activity reports and predictions that the bund yields will turn positive by December also offer support to the common currency.
Looking ahead, the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision, due later this week, will determine the next direction in the spot.
In the meantime, the dynamics in the yields and the greenback alongside the vaccine updates will likely remain the key drivers for the major. The economic calendar on both sides of the Atlantic lacks the first-tier news, leaving EUR/USD at the hands of the dollar.
EUR/USD technical levels
FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik notes, “The 100 SMA provides dynamic resistance around 1.2060, while technical indicators advance within positive levels. In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside. A bullish 20 SMA provides support around 1.1970, while technical indicators lack directional strength but hold within positive levels.”
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1958
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.1985
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1853
|Daily SMA50
|1.1963
|Daily SMA100
|1.2058
|Daily SMA200
|1.1913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1995
|Previous Daily Low
|1.195
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1995
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1871
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1978
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1959
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1933
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2003
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2021
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2047
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
