EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1950 as US dollar bounce fizzles

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD recaptures 1.1950, as the USD rebound loses steam.
  • Subdued Treasury yields offer support to the major.
  • EUR bulls look to 1.20 once again amid a light economic calendar.

EUR/USD is attempting a recovery above 1.1950 ahead of the European open, as the US dollar’s rebound falters amid persistent weakness in the Treasury yields.

The US dollar index staged an impressive bounce earlier on, as concerns over the rising covid infections worldwide and uncertainty around the US infrastructure spending plan unnerved the market.

However, the ongoing weakness in the US Treasury yields capped the advance in the greenback, as the dovish Fed expectations continue to play out.

The sentiment around the euro remains underpinned by expectations of a pick in the Euro area's economic recovery, as the bloc’s covid vaccine rollouts get into gear.

Encouraging German industrial activity reports and predictions that the bund yields will turn positive by December also offer support to the common currency.

Looking ahead, the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision, due later this week, will determine the next direction in the spot.

 In the meantime, the dynamics in the yields and the greenback alongside the vaccine updates will likely remain the key drivers for the major. The economic calendar on both sides of the Atlantic lacks the first-tier news, leaving EUR/USD at the hands of the dollar.

EUR/USD technical levels

FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik notes, “The 100 SMA provides dynamic resistance around 1.2060, while technical indicators advance within positive levels. In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside. A bullish 20 SMA provides support around 1.1970, while technical indicators lack directional strength but hold within positive levels.”

EUR/USD additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1958
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.1985
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1853
Daily SMA50 1.1963
Daily SMA100 1.2058
Daily SMA200 1.1913
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1995
Previous Daily Low 1.195
Previous Weekly High 1.1995
Previous Weekly Low 1.1871
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1978
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1967
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1959
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1933
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1915
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2003
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2021
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2047

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, printing heaviest daily losses in April. Risk-off moodled US dollar bounce fuel the decline in the main currency pair. Challenges to US President Biden's infrastructure plan and the coronavirus worries in Europe and Asia back the downbeat mood.

GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday's Asian session. The cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.

Gold is consolidating last week's rally to two-month highs of $1784, in the wake of the persistent weakness in the US Treasury yields across the curve.  However, gold bulls remain motivated, as China steps up bullion imports.

China's prominent regions for Bitcoin mining have suffered an electrical grid blackout, causing Bitcoin's hash rate to decline. Bitcoin price crashed over the weekend, coinciding with the drop of the network's hash rate.

At the end of last week, we saw UK stocks rise above 7,000, a momentous day for the market and the first time that the FTSE 100 has risen above this level since February 2020. We expect further gains for the FTSE 100.

