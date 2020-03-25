EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro correction picks up steam, nearing 1.0900 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD retracement up challenges the 1.0900 figure and the 50SMA on the four-hour chart.
  • It is unclear how far the pullback up can go as bearish pressure could come back any time. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
After a sharp selloff in early March, EUR/USD is consolidating off 37-month lows as the market is trading below its main SMAs on the daily chart suggesting an underlying bearish bias.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
Bulls are having another go at the 1.0900 resistance near the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. If the level is broken to the upside EUR/USD could accelerate towards the 1.0972 resistance level. However, as the main trend remains bearish, sellers could come back anytime with an initial retest of the 1.0860, 1.0825 and 1.0780 levels on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Resistance: 1.0900, 1.0972, 1.1000

Support: 1.0860, 1.0825, 1.0780

 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0878
Today Daily Change 0.0090
Today Daily Change % 0.83
Today daily open 1.0788
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1059
Daily SMA50 1.1007
Daily SMA100 1.105
Daily SMA200 1.1086
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0888
Previous Daily Low 1.0722
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0825
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0785
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0711
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0633
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0544
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0877
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0966
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1043

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Range bound below 0.6000 amid mixed sentiment

AUD/USD: Range bound below 0.6000 amid mixed sentiment

Uranrulez!AUD/USD struggles for direction after the pullback from the weekly top. US dollar recovers earlier losses amid a lack of major catalysts, coronavirus fears. Details about voting on COVID-19 Bill, US Jobless Claims and GDP will be the key.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY pauses as markets collect themselves in a correction of a bear trend

USD/JPY pauses as markets collect themselves in a correction of a bear trend

USD/JPY has been trading in a phase of consolidation as markets soak-up the COVID-19 humanitarian and economic risks and the subsequent response from global leaders and central banks.

USD/JPY News

Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering

Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering

Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.

Read more

Gold's largest gain since the day after September 11th capped, but fundamentals are bid

Gold's largest gain since the day after September 11th capped, but fundamentals are bid

The price of gold is slightly lower at the time of writing in the New York session, trading at $1,612.85 between a range of $1,597.20 and $1,643.10 and -0.50% and bulls are likely committed to the bid at this juncture. 

Gold News

WTI hovering near multi-year lows, sidelined near $24 a barrel

WTI hovering near multi-year lows, sidelined near $24 a barrel

WTI collapsed violently in the last two months as WTI collapsed to its lowest level since February 2002 near $20 per barrel. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures