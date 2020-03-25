EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro correction picks up steam, nearing 1.0900 figure

- EUR/USD retracement up challenges the 1.0900 figure and the 50SMA on the four-hour chart.
- It is unclear how far the pullback up can go as bearish pressure could come back any time.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Resistance: 1.0900, 1.0972, 1.1000
Support: 1.0860, 1.0825, 1.0780
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0878
|Today Daily Change
|0.0090
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|1.0788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1059
|Daily SMA50
|1.1007
|Daily SMA100
|1.105
|Daily SMA200
|1.1086
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0888
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0722
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1237
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0638
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0633
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0877
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1043
