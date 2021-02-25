EUR/USD aims to complete a full retracement to 1.2349

EUR/USD trades above 1.2200 for the first time since early January, as risk appetite woke up the shared currency. The pair is in recovery mode and heading towards 1.2349, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“The US has just published January Durable Goods Orders, with the headline reading coming at 3.4%, vs the 1.1% expected. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 17 improved to 730K, while the Q4 Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 4.1% as expected.”
“The near-term picture is bullish, as the 4-hour chart shows that EUR/USD accelerated north above all of its moving averages. The pair is also trading well above the 23.6% retracement of its November/January rally, aiming to complete a full retracement to 1.2349.”
“Technical indicators have partially lost their bullish strength, but hold near their daily highs and well into positive levels, keeping the risk skewed to the upside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
