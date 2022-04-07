EUR/USD advances towards 1.0920 ahead of the ECB minutes and EU Retail Sales

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating in a narrow range of 99.55-99.65 in the Tokyo session amid falling US Treasury yields. The 10-year US Treasury yields have slipped near 2.58% after registering a fresh three-year high at 2.66%.

Earlier, the major has remained vulnerable in the past few trading sessions amid the escalation of recession fears due to the Ukraine crisis. The discussions over the European Union (EU)’s embargo on Russian oil brought an intensified sell-off in the asset. Europe addresses more than 25% of its oil demand from Russia and an overnight ban on Russian oil may raise hopes of stagflation in the Eurozone.

The minutes from the ECB will dictate detailed insights regarding the stance of the ECB policymakers on the monetary policy announced in March. Apart from that, the monthly and yearly Retail Sales by Eurostat will have a significant impact on the shared currency. A preliminary estimate for the monthly and yearly Retail Sales is 0.6% and 4.8% respectively. However, the previous prints of monthly and yearly Retail Sales were 0.2% and 7.8% respectively.

The EUR/USD pair is displaying a bullish open drive trading session on Thursday as investors are awaiting the release of European Central Bank (ECB) meeting minutes and Retail Sales data, which are due on Thursday. The major started scaling higher right from the first opening tick at 1.0898

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.