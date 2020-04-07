EUR/USD advances to 3-day tops near 1.0880 ahead of Eurogroup

- EUR/USD reverses Monday’s losses and tests 1.0880.
- COVID-19 pandemic loses traction in Spain and Italy.
- Eurogroup meeting expected to agree on joint debt issuance.
The single currency has left behind Monday’s pessimism and is now pushing EUR/USD to the upper end of the range near 1.0880, or 3-day highs.
EUR/USD looks to Eurogroup event
EUR/USD regains some composure and is reversing a 6-day negative streak on Tuesday, always on the back of the improved sentiment in the risk-associated universe and renewed selling bias around the greenback.
In the meantime, all the attention is expected to be on the Eurogroup meeting due later on Tuesday, where European officials are seen discussing a joint action to help bloc’s members to fight the fallout of the coronavirus on the economy. The centre of the debate is expected to gyrate on the issuance of new debt, while the so-called “coronabonds” should also be on top of the agenda.
The better tone in the riskier assets has also echoed in the German fixed income markets, where yields of the key 10-year Bund are navigating daily highs around -0.37%.
In the docket, the German Industrial Production expanded 0.3% MoM during February, extending the positive trend from the start of the year and surpassing initial consensus for a 0.9% contraction. Across the Atlantic, JOLTS Job Openings and the API’s weekly report will be on the limelight.
What to look for around EUR
The single currency has regained the smile on Tuesday following the negative start of the week, as markets have improved their sentiment on the back of positive headlines from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Spain and Italy, where infected cases and deaths appear to have left the worst behind. On the macro view, recent better-than-expected results in fundamentals in both Germany and the broader Euroland opened the door to some respite in the prevailing downtrend, although the underlying stance still remains well on the negative side.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.74% at 1.0871 and a break above 1.0983 (55-day SMA) would target 1.0992 (monthly low Jan.29) en route to 1.1066 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, immediate contention emerges at 1.0768 (monthly low Apr.6) seconded by 1.0635 (2020 low Mar.20) and finally 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook
AUD/USD declines after S&P cuts Australian credit outlook, holds rating stable at AAA. The shift in risk-tone adds burden onto the Aussie pair. Second-tier housing data awaited, pandemic headlines will be important.
USD/JPY sellers look for fresh direction below 109.00
Despite staying under pressure around 108.75, following the first in four-day declines, USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction amid the early Asian morning on Wednesday. Japan Machinery Orders, Eco Watchers Survey may offer immediate direction.
Gold: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone
Gold prices take a U-turn from the near-term resistance trend line, stretched from March 12, while declining to $1,648 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. An upside break of resistance trend line could question March high beyond $1,700.
WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24
WTI bounces off $23.95 to currently around $24.40, as per NYMEX, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold ignores a huge build in inventories as suggested by the private industry data provider the API.
Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats
Figures on Mondays tend to show a drop in cases and deaths in various places in the world. such as Spain, and New York's figures all provide hope, contributing to a massive stock market rally on Monday, April 6.