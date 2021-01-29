EUR/USD: 1.2000 to form a base in Q1 2021 – Societe Generale

The Societe Generale Research Team offer its outlook on EUR/USD for the first quarter of 2021, slightly bearish in the near-term.

Key quotes

“Fundamental market drivers haven't changed, but positions were crowded.

If we can now reduce excess dollar shorts, then we're setting the stage for a few more very messy days before underlying trends reassert themselves.

Our Q1 EUR/USD forecast (1.20) no longer looks outdated, and we hope that level will provide a base for this move.

The key issues going on from here may be:

1) Can the ECB successfully talk the euro down, and

2) Does relative growth mater in FX (not just in EUR/USD).”