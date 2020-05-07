EUR/SEK: Trading in the 10.60-80 range for the coming weeks – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank see the EUR/SEK trading in the 1.060-80 range in the coming weeks. The pair is currently sitting at 10.6140.

Key quotes

“EUR/SEK continues to trade below the 200-dma although seemingly having lost some of its downside momentum.”

“We still believe the 10.60-80 range to be applicable to the cross for the coming weeks.”

“Global equities and risk sentiment remain the main driver of the SEK, whereas macro data is currently in the back seat.”