EUR/SEK loses momentum near 10.53, the 200-hour SMA

- EUR/SEK regains some ground lost in previous sessions.
- SEK depreciates on mixed domestic docket.
- RIksbank closely monitoring today’s ECB event.
The Swedish Krona is giving away part of its recent gains and is lifting EUR/SEK to the vicinity of the 10.60 area, coincident with the 200-hour SMA.
EUR/SEK offered on data, looks to ECB
SEK loses some momentum following mixed results from today’s docket in the Scandinavian economy and ahead of the critical ECB gathering.
In fact, earlier in the day, the NIESR Survey showed Sweden Consumer Confidence improved to 97.7 for the current month, Manufacturing Confidence ticked lower to 96.9 (from 100.2) and Economic Sentiment extended the down move prevailing since September 2018, dropping to 96.8, the lowest level since mid-2013.
Additional releases in the Nordic economy saw Producer Prices contracting 0.2% inter-month during June and rising 2.5% from a year earlier. Furthermore, Household Lending Growth expanded 4.9% on a year to June and the unemployment rate unexpectedly increased to 7.6% also during last month.
What to look for around SEK
The Krona has reclaimed some ground lost during July, although gains remain capped around the 10.50/48 area vs. the shared currency for the time being. Today’s ECB event should be key for the Riksbank, as the Scandinavian central banks usually tracks the moves in its European peer. If the ECB delivers what markets are expecting, the Riksbank’s plans to hike rates by year-end or early 2020 could face extra headwinds in case economic fundamentals and inflation figures do not perform better.
EUR/SEK levels to consider
As of writing the cross is up 0.16% at 10.5122 and a break above 10.5291 (200-hour SMA) would aim for 10.5738 (100-day SMA) and then 10.6389 (monthly high Jul.9). On the downside, the next support lines up at 10.4869 (monthly low Jul.3) seconded by 10.4580 (200-day SMA) and finally 10.4018 (61.8% Fibo of the 2019 up move).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces, remains depressed ahead of ECB
EUR/USD bounced from 1.1121, still unable to surpass the 1.1150/60 region, as speculative interests suspect the ECB could announce steeper stimulus measures. US Durable Goods Orders also in the way.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds above 108.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Thursday, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back closer to $1430 area
Gold reversed an early dip during the Asian session on Thursday and climbed to fresh session tops, around the $1427 region in the last hour.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.