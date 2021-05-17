EUR/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls are lurking below key 4-hour resistance

EUR/NZD bulls are moving in at this juncture after a significant correction.

Bulls will look for an upside continuation to break the highs.

The market is in favour of the bulls at this stage following a full-on sure to the downside.

The following illustrates the daily support vs the 4-hour resistance that needs to give for the bulls to be back in full control:

Daily chart

4-hour chart

The bulls have work to do still but a break of the 10-EMA on the 4-hour chart will be significant and make for a compelling case to the upside.