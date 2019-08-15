EUR/NOK off highs near 10.05 on steady Norges Bank

- EUR/NOK moves higher near 10.05.
- Norges Bank left the key rate unchanged at 1.25%.
- Norway Consumer Confidence improved to 17.1 in Q3.
The Norwegian Krone is adding to yesterday’s losses and pushes EUR/NOK to the vicinity of the 10.05 region, or weekly highs, just to lose some momentum afterwards.
EUR/NOK higher on NB, data
NOK keeps depreciating vs. its European peer in the second half of the week following a poor performance from crude oil prices. In fact, the barrel of Brent crude is down for the second session in a row and is flirting with the key 200-week SMA in the $58.00 area.
NOK remained apathetic after the Norges Bank left unchanged its policy rate at 1.25%, matching initial estimates. However, the message from the Scandinavian central bank appears to have fallen in the neutral side. Despite the bank sees a solid domestic economy, it has also highlighted uncertainties coming in from global developments.
All in all, the Norges Bank’s rate path now looks more flexible and upcoming domestic data should be key in determining the probability of a rate hike at the September meeting, as it was previously priced in.
In today’s docket, Norway Consumer Confidence improved to 17.1 for Q3, surpassing forecasts as well. In addition, July’s trade surplus shrunk significantly to NOK 6.5 billion (from NOK 21.9 billion), albeit came in above expectations.
What to look for around NOK
The Norwegian Krone has regained some ground following last week’s multi-year lows near 10.10 vs. the shared currency. Heightened concerns on the US-China trade front have sparked a global exodus to safe havens, hurting both NOK and crude oil prices. Today, the Norges Bank left unchanged the key rate, although it showed some unexpected flexibility regarding the future rate path (a September hike seems to have lost some traction now). In the meantime, while the Nordic economy keeps its shine intact, developments overseas could cast dark clouds on the domestic economic outlook and hurt the central bank’s perspective.
EUR/NOK significant levels
As of writing the cross is gaining 0.03% at 10.0042 and faces the next hurdle at 10.0972 (2019 high Aug.7) seconded by 10.1174 (2008 high) and then 1.1100 (psychological level). On the other hand, a break below 9.9014 (low Aug.14) would expose 9.8251 (21-day SMA) and finally 9.7311 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears weekly low on upbeat US data
The EUR/USD pair is challenging weekly lows as the dollar regain its pose following upbeat US Retail Sales. Sentiment tossing and turning amid China’s menace to retaliate, US recession fears.
GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region
The Pound accelerates its recovery against the greenback after tripping stops above the 1.2100 level. Better-than-expected UK Retail Sales add to the positive momentum.
USD/JPY fades a spike to 106.80, focus on Treasury yields, US data
Heading into Europe, the USD/JPY pair witnessed a sudden bout of aggressive buying and jumped to 106.78 highs, reversing Wednesday’s slide. However, the sellers returned at higher levels, knocking-off the rates back towards the 106.25 region, where it now wavers.
Gold stable above $1,500.00, in the hands of sentiment
Gold (futures on Comex) see-sawed between gains and losses so far this Thursday, with the risk sentiment and demand for safe-havens playing a key role amid mounting US recession risks and ongoing US-China trade tensions.
China kicks investors while they're down
Every time investors find the strength to pick themselves up off the floor, the trade war delivers another blow and knocks them down again. This morning that came in the form of reports that China is threatening retaliation against Trump's tariffs that are due to come into force on 1 September.