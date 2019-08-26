According to the positioning data is for the week ending 20 August 2019, Leveraged Funds reverted to USD selling ahead of the release of the July FOMC minutes and Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, notes the analysis team at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“Overall net long USD positions are at their lowest since mid-June 2018.”
“EUR saw the largest net buying during the week by leveraged funds. Funds also sought out JPY. Brexit fatigue may be behind net buying of GBP for the second consecutive week by both leveraged funds and asset managers. Commodity currencies saw mixed positioning changes.”
“Post the CFTC cut-off date, China announced retaliatory measures including additional tariffs on USD75bn of US goods, with President Trump responding with increased tariffs on USD550bn of Chinese imports. This further escalation of trade tensions will trigger volatility in financial markets and near-term positioning.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure amid trade optimism, mixed US data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1100. President Trump's upbeat comments about talks with China stabilize markets. US Durable Goods were upbeat but suffered downward revisions.
GBP/USD stabilizes near daily lows
The GBP/USD pair is trading in the red as Brexit uncertainty weighs on Sterling while some US-China relief headlines help the greenback recover. GBP/USD hovering just below 1.2250.
USD/JPY: recovery could continue in the short-term
US Durable Goods Orders seen up by 1.1% monthly basis in July. Sentiment improved after US President Trump said they would resume talks with China. USD/JPY bounced from a multi-year low of 104.44, recovery stalled around 106.00.
Gold: Yellow metal off multi-year highs, challenging 1,530.00 support
Gold is off multi-year highs after peaking at 1,554.63 earlier this Monday. Both China and the US appear willing to negotiate, therefore decreasing the demand for the safe-haven non-yielding asset.
The Fed pleases no one
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s measured consideration of the central bank’s role in promoting economic growth in an atmosphere of trade conflict, market volatility and Presidential admonitions satisfied no one.