EUR/JPY weaker, back below 125.00 ahead of key US data

- EUR/JPY recedes further after recording fresh 2020 highs on Friday.
- EUR-selling adds to the offered bias around the cross on Monday.
- Manufacturing PMIs surprised to the upside in the euro area.
After advancing to levels last seen in May 2019 beyond the 125.00 mark, the upside momentum in EUR/JPY deflated and it is now dragging the cross to the 124.30 region (at the time of writing).
EUR/JPY looks to data and risk trends
Friday’s sharp sell-off in the Japanese safe haven encouraged EUR/JPY to surpass the key barrier at 125.00 the figure, area last visited in May 2019.
Monday’s down move comes on the back of the correction lower in the single currency in light of the strong gains recorded during last month, while the recovery in the greenback is also collaborating with the downside at the beginning of the week.
In the docket, final manufacturing PMIs in the euro area for the month of July added to the idea of a strong recovery in the next months, while investors’ attention will likely be on the US ISM Manufacturing later in the NA session.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.22% at 124.41 and a drop below 122.87 (monthly high Jan.16) would expose 121.14 (monthly high Mar.25) and then 120.00 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next up barrier stands at 125.20 (2020 high Jul.31) followed by 126.80 (monthly high Apr.17 2019) and finally 127.50 (2019 high Mar.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.