EUR/JPY trades within a tight range below 121.00

- EUR/JPY keeps the rangebound theme unchanged this week.
- The area in the mid-121.00s keeps capping the upside.
- Markets’ focus stay on the US-China trade front.
Alternating trends in both the single currency and the Japanese yen are motivating EUR/JPY to keep the sideline trade below the 121.00 handle for the time being.
EUR/JPY looks to trade for direction
The cross is prolonging the sideline theme between the 120.30 region and the 121.50 area that has been prevailing in the last couple of weeks.
Positive headlines from the US-China trade front have been collaborating with the fresh selling momentum in the Japanese safe haven, although the renewed downside pressure around the euro has been playing against the continuation of the uptrend in the cross.
In the euro docket, German Factory Orders expanded more than expected during September, while final Services PMIs in core Euroland remained above the 50.0 threshold in October. In addition, Retail Sales in the broader euro area also came in on the strong side.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.05% at 120.81 and a breach of 120.28 (low Oct.31) would expose 119.64 (100-day SMA) and finally 118.93 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, the next up barrier aligns at 121.47 (monthly high Oct.31) seconded by 122.02 (200-day SMA) and then 123.35 (monthly high Jul.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
