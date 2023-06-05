EUR/JPY trades with losses after mixed European economic data

- EUR/JPY lost ground on Monday’s session, but managed to remain above 149.00.
- Eurozone May PMIs were revised lower.
- The Euro finds support on ECB Lagarde’s hawkish comments.
The EUR/JPY retreated to the 149.70 regions at the start of the week while the Euro traded mixed against its major rivals following disappointing PMIs from the EU (European Union). On the other hand, the Japanese Yen, held strong against most of its rivals as the prospects of Japanese authorities intervening in the markets helps limit deeper losses for the JPY.
EU reported weak PMIs but Lagarde’s comments limit the Euro’s losses
The S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) showed that de Composite PMI dropped to 52.8 vs the consensus of 53.3 and the preliminary reading of 53.3. In addition, the Services PMI was also revised downwards to 55.1 from 55.9. Other data showed that the Sentix Investor confidence for June, slid to -17 (MoM) falling short of the -9.2 expected. April’s Producer Price Index (PPI) was confirmed at -3.2% (MoM) matching the consensus.
On the other hand, the European Central Bank (ECB) president, Christine Lagarde's hawkish comments stating that underlying inflationary pressures remain high and there is no clear evidence of inflation peaking, limits the European currency losses. In addition, the euro is supported by rising German yields, indicating market expectations of proactive measures from the ECB to address inflation concerns. In that sense, the 10-year and 2-year bond yields saw more than 3% increases standing at 2.39% and 2.94% respectively.
Levels to watch
Technically speaking, the EUR/JPY holds a neutral to bullish outlook for the short term as the bulls are struggling to maintain their dominance, but technical indicators are still favourable, suggesting that the market may still have some upside potential. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above its midline while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) turned somewhat flat.
In case the EUR/JPY exchange rate continues to gain traction, the following resistance line up at the 149.80 zone followed then by the 150.00 psychological area and the 150.50 level. On the other hand, the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 149.05 level remains the key support level for the pair. If broken, the 148.50 area and 148.00 zone could come into play.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|149.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.05
|Daily SMA50
|147.43
|Daily SMA100
|144.84
|Daily SMA200
|143.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.96
|Previous Daily Low
|149.25
|Previous Weekly High
|151.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.59
|Previous Monthly High
|151.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0700 after USD slide Premium
EUR/USD reached a peak of 1.0721 following the release of a weak ISM Services PMI report from the US. The pair is currently hovering near the 1.0700 level, unchanged for the day. Wall Street indexes are showing a mixed performance.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2400 as USD loses strength
GBP/USD has advanced beyond 1.2400 and managed to erase a portion of its daily losses. With the initial reaction to the disappointing ISM Services PMI, which showed a contraction in employment, the US Dollar lost its strength and allowed the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold: Unconvinced bulls pushing XAU/USD higher Premium
The US Dollar maintained its strong footing throughout the first half of the day but changed course early in the US session amid tepid American data.
Binance and CEO face 13 charges by the SEC, citing securities laws violation
Binance entities and CEO Changpeng Zhao are facing 13 charges from the US SEC. Allegations revolve around securities law violations, among other crimes that the regulator has been clamping down against.
June flashlight for the FOMC blackout period
After raising rates by 500 bps since March 2022, the FOMC signaled at the conclusion of its previous meeting on May 3 that the tightening cycle may be coming to an end.