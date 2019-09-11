EUR/JPY trades in negative territory near 118.50

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Shared currency struggles to find demand on Wednesday.
  • European Central Bank is expected to cut its policy rate tomorrow.
  • Bank of Japan is said to debate additional easing next week.

The EUR/JPY pair rose above the 119 mark for the first time since mid-August during the Asian trading hours but reversed its course and lost more than 50 pips from its highs. As of writing, the pair was trading at 118.51, losing 0.2% on a daily basis.

The upbeat market sentiment after China's Finance Ministry published a list of US imports that will be exempt from the retaliatory tariffs today made it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to gather strength against its major rivals.

Eyes on ECB

However, the shared currency came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day as investors started to reposition themselves ahead of tomorrow's critical European Central Bank meeting. Previewing this event, "we continue to see the ECB starting a final monetary firework at this week’s meeting: a 20bp rate cut of the deposit rate, a small tiering system, a repricing of the TLTROs and a restart of QE with some 30 billion euro per month," ING analysts said.

"Even though there is the risk that the hawks’ opposition could lead to a delay of QE.”

On the other hand, Reuters yesterday reported that the Bank of Japan policymakers were less confident about an early pickup in global growth and that they may be more open to debating additional easing next week, limiting the JPY's gains on the possibility of the BoJ opting out for an aggressive dovish policy change.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.51
Today Daily Change -0.27
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 118.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 117.7
Daily SMA50 119.4
Daily SMA100 121.08
Daily SMA200 123.37
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.79
Previous Daily Low 118.26
Previous Weekly High 118.62
Previous Weekly Low 115.86
Previous Monthly High 120.72
Previous Monthly Low 116.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1000 in thin trading

EUR/USD nears 1.1000 in thin trading

The American dollar remains firm, although contained within familiar levels against most major rivals. The shared currency is the weakest after German 2019 GDP growth forecast was downgraded. Market players positioning for ECB.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300

The GBP/USD pair is trading at daily lows in the 1.2320 price zone, pressured by broad dollar’s strength. Rallying Footsie after Hong Kong offer, adds pressure on Sterling.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

The USD/JPY is trading at its highest since last July, as the greenback continues to find support in rising government debt yields and a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, in the absence of any other relevant data. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Attempted recovery towards $1500 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity

Gold: Attempted recovery towards $1500 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity

Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of losing streak.

Gold News

Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade

Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade

Currency markets remained within tight ranges due to a lack of top-tier news or headlines. Tomorrow’s ECB meeting is also suppressing volatility. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures