EUR/JPY: The ECB pushes the euro to hits 13-month highs near 124.00

- EUR/JPY surges to 13-month highs at 123.90 after ECB’s announcement.
- The euro appreciates nearly 7% in a four-week rally.
- Above 123.36 next target would be 125.94 – Credit Suisse.
The euro accelerated its uptrend against the Japanese yen on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced its pledge to increase the coronavirus emergency fund. The pair has rallied nearly 150-pips after the announcement, reaching levels above 123.75 for the first time since early May 2019.
Euro rallies on ECB stimulus and market sentiment
The EUR/JPY has surged from levels below 122.00 on the US session opening to one-year highs at 123.90, buoyed by ECB’s announcement. The Bank has decided to step up its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) to 1.35 trillion euros, an increase of 600 billion from the initial objective, beating the experts’ expectations of a 500 billion increment.
With this decision, the Bank confirms its commitment to support the worst COVID-19-hit countries and sectors, which has eased fears about an increase of the risk premium in peripheral countries and has been welcomed by the investors with generalized euro bets.
The euro is on track to complete a four-week rally against the Japanese yen. The pair has staged an impressive advance, appreciating nearly 7% with the safe-haven Japanese yen lost ground on the back of brighter market sentiment as major economies started to re-open following the coronavirus shutdown.
EUR/JPY: Above 123.36 next target would be 125.94 – Credit Suisse
If the pair confirms above 123.36 resistance area, the FX strategy team at Credit Suisse suggests an extension to the vicinity of 126.00, “Big picture, above 123.36 (and probably even 122.87 would be enough) would see a medium-term base established to mark a more significant turn higher, with resistance next at 125.94.”
EUR/JPY key levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.38
|Today Daily Change
|1.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|122.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|117.78
|Daily SMA50
|117.54
|Daily SMA100
|118.72
|Daily SMA200
|119.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.63
|Previous Daily Low
|121.27
|Previous Weekly High
|119.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.08
|Previous Monthly High
|119.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|121.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.13 after ECB's stimulus boost
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, the highest since mid-March. The ECB added €600 billion in fresh stimulus, more than expected. The bank's move joins German stimulus and hopes for a recovery.
GBP/USD avances toward 1.26 amid improving mood
GBP/USD trades closer to 1.26, buoyed by USD dollar weakness stemming from a better market mood. US jobless claims have marginally disappointed yet other US figures are more upbeat. Markets are shrugging off concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit.
Will race relations rock markets? election campaign, coronavirus, crippled economy all in the mix
America is divided by demonstrations against racial discrimination that come on the backdrop of the coronavirus epidemic and attempts for a recovery. Will this or something else eventually affect markets? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam have a lively discussion about all these topics.
Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level
Gold added to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops, around the $1718 region during the early North American session.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.