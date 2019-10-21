EUR/JPY technical levels: Bulls eye a run to the 200-DMA

- EUR/JPY making a series of higher lows with eyes on the 200-DMA.
- Pullbacks likely to hold 119.40/118.80.
With the 6-month downtrend at 118.77 in the rearview mirror, EUR/JPY had accomplished the 120 handle and now the 121 handle, testing the 121.50 highs having broken beyond the July highs. The cross is basing in the 120s at this juncture and has not looked back for nine consecutive days of higher closing lows.
The next stop for the bulls will be the 200-day moving average of 122.20. "We note the 13 count on the 240-minute chart, but pullbacks are indicated as likely to hold 119.40/118.80. Dips lower will find support at the 55-day ma at 118.32/28 ahead of the 117.49 uptrend," analysts at Commerzbank argued.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480
Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.