EUR/JPY technical analysis: Momentum stalling below of trendline support

- Bearish momentum stalling following a break of trend-line support.
- Bears can target 115.87 ahead of the 2017 low at 114.86.
Overcoming the 6-month downtrend at 118.77 and rising from 116.58/115.87 recent lows, EUR/JPY rallied to the September highs which meet the July lows, reinforcing the upside resistance at this juncture.
Overall, the price is submerged below bearish moving averages within a descending channel although remains below trendline support. However, an upside extension beyond the 200-day moving average at 122.50 will look for a test of the 38.2% Fibonacci in the 124 handle on the wide. On the downside, bears can target 115.87 ahead of the 2017 low at 114.86.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: trade war optimism skews the risk to the upside
The EUR/USD pair has rallied to 1.1062 on Friday, its highest since September 20, as risk-on prevailed heading into the weekend. Reports on progress in trade talks between the US and China.
GBP/USD's rally stalls in the open as weekend headlines highlight Brexit deadlock
GBP/USD is a touch softer in the open on Monday, starting off the week in the consolidation of Friday's upside extension to the highest levels since mid-summer.
USD/JPY consolidating bull rally into 108 handle on US/Sino trade deal optimism
USD/JPY starts out the week flat to Friday's close after markets rallied at the end of the week. Bullish geopolitical undertones in the form of a U/Sino 'phase 1' trade deal help lift USD/JPY onto the 108 handle.
Gold slumps below $1,480 as risk appetite continues to dominate the market
The bearish pressure surrounding the XAU/USD pair on Friday intensified in the last hour as markets continue to price a possible trade deal between the United States (US) and China.
US China trade deal propels US markets and yields higher and leaves dollar mixed
The US and China reached a limited trade deal on Friday a first step on the path to what both sides said could be a more comprehensive pact later in the year. President Trump said the countries reached a “very substantial phase one deal”.