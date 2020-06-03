EUR/JPY surges beyond 122.00, nears 12-month high at 122.85

- EUR/JPY rally extends beyond 122.00 to approach 2020 high at 122.85.
- Euro appreciates on market optimism and ECB stimulus hopes.
- EUR/JPY to target the 55-week ma at 124.42 – Commerzbank.
The euro has accelerated its rally against the Japanese yen and is set an 8-day winning streak to regain all the ground lost over the previous five months. The pair has breached 122.00 on Wednesday, with the yen hammered by risk appetite, reaching levels right below 2020 high at 122.85.
ECB stimulus and economic recovery hopes boost the euro
The market has welcomed news reports suggesting that the European Central Bank is ready to scale up its coronavirus assets purchase program increasing bets on the euro. The ECB would raise the 750-billion-euro program, adding another 500 billion, to support the COVID-19 worst-hit countries and sectors.
Furthermore, the prevailing risk appetite, supported by hopes that the re-opening of the major economies will accelerate global recovery and a set of better than expected macroeconomic indicators are driving investors towards riskier assets, weighing on the safer Japanese yen.
EUR/JPY to target the 55-week ma at 124.42 – Commerzbank
Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, sees the pair reaching higher, “Please note that May was a key month reversal and we should see a break higher – this would target the 124.42 55-week ma and the 130.65 200-week ma.”
EUR/JPY key levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.48
|Today Daily Change
|1.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.90
|Today daily open
|121.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|117.39
|Daily SMA50
|117.51
|Daily SMA100
|118.72
|Daily SMA200
|119.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.63
|Previous Daily Low
|119.62
|Previous Weekly High
|119.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.08
|Previous Monthly High
|119.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh two-month highs amid upbeat data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1224, hitting the highest since late March. The safe-haven US dollar is falling amid an upbeat market mood, underpinned by ADP NFP, and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beating expectations.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI beat expectations with 29 points, still reflecting deep contraction.
XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows, closes in on $1,700
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $10 on Tuesday and extended its slide on Wednesday with the risk-on market atmosphere making it difficult for gold to find demand.
Crypto market stays strong despite yesterday's sell-off
Once the storm has passed, the real effects are zero at the technical analysis level. The impact on sentiment has been great and returns the market to a neutral level. The market is still in a phase of accumulation, according to a well-known quantitative analyst.
WTI dips and bounces back near $37.00 per barrel
WTI is trading just above the 36.00 figure while above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the market bias remains tilted to the upside. A potential extension of the move up can lead to a retest of the 38.40 and 40.20 levels in the medium-term.