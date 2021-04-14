EUR/JPY sticks to the rangebound trade above 130.00 ahead of Powell

- EUR/JPY keeps the consolidative mood well in place.
- The dollar and the Japanese yen look directionless.
- Investors’ attention is expected to be on Powell’s speech.
EUR/JPY extends the multi-session consolidation theme, always above the key 130.00 yardstick, on Wednesday.
EUR/JPY looks to Powell, risk trends
EUR/JPY now exchanges gains with losses above the 130.00 hurdle amidst the generalized inconclusive price action in the global assets.
In fact, the greenback navigates within a tight range in the lower end of the recent range, while the steady activity in US yields motivates the Japanese yen to follow suit for the time being.
The cross, in the meantime, remains within the broader consolidation scheme prevailing since the beginning of the month, always above the 130.00 level and with the immediate target at YTD peaks near 130.70 (April 7).
Data wise in the euro area, February’s Industrial Production contracted 1.0% inter-month and 1.6% from a year earlier. In the US data space, the salient event will be the participation of Chief Powell at a discussion panel at the Economic Club of Washington.
Still on the Fed side, NY Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist), FOMC’s R.Clarida (permanent voter, centrist) and Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (voter, centrist) are all due to speak later on Wednesday.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.06% at 130.21 and a drop below 129.57 (low Apr.8) would expose 128.91 (50-day SMA) and finally 128.29 (weekly low Mar.24). On the other hand, the next hurdle emerges at 130.68 (2021 high Apr.7) seconded by 131.00 (psychological level) and then 131.98 (2018 high Jul.17).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
