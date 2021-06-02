EUR/JPY stays bid, clings to gains below 134.00

- EUR/JPY fades the earlier spike beyond the 134.00 level.
- The yen depreciates further on USD-strength.
- German Retail Sales contracted 4.4% MoM in April.
Further JPY weakness fuelled the earlier upside in EUR/JPY to the area of recent 2021 tops beyond 134.00 the figure on Wednesday.
EUR/JPY faces a potential corrective move
EUR/JPY regains the smile and keeps the bid bias unchanged on Wednesday, quickly leaving behind Tuesday decent pullback and flirting once again with the 134.00 neighbourhood.
The increasing selling mood surrounding the Japanese yen has been the solid catalyst behind the rally in the cross in past weeks to levels last seen in February 2018.
In addition, the better mood in the risk-associated universe also collaborated with the multi-month positive streak in EUR/JPY, advanced uninterruptedly since November 2020 lows in the 121.70 region.
Data wise in the euro area, German Retail Sales contracted at a monthly 4.4% in April and Producer Prices in the larger bloc rose above forecasts 1.0% MoM and 7.6% YoY, also in April.
The cross could attempt some consolidation in the veery near-term, mainly in response to its almost-overbought condition and following the cautious note in the broader markets ahead of the release of May’s Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
EUR/JPY levels to consider
So far, the cross is gaining 0.04% at 133.72 and a surpass of 134.12 (2021 high Jun.1) would pave the way for a test of 134.40 (monthly high Sep.2017) and then 134.50 (monthly high Oct.2017). On the downside, the next support at 132.52 (weekly low May 24) followed by 131.64 (weekly low May 12) and finally 130.98 (monthly low May 5).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.22 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 as the dollar recovers upbeat US data despite dovish Fed remarks. German Retail Sales disappointed with -5.5% and the ECB's Knot said Europe's recovery seems to be going faster than expected. Additional Fed speakers are scheduled to speak later on.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4150 as US yields hold their ground
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, down on the day. US yields are holding their ground after the robust US ISM Manufacturing PMI read on Tuesday. The UK passed a full day without any COVID-19 death yet fears of variants persist.
XAU/USD bears target $1887 amid health resistance levels
Gold price is consolidating just below the $1900 level, as the bears take a breather after Tuesday’s $25 decline from five-month tops of $1917.
Shiba Inu price struggles in consolidation as interest in SHIB subsides
Shiba Inu price has failed to capture investors' interest as its volume has been in decline. SHIB appears to be consolidating in a horizontal channel on the 4-hour chart.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.