- EUR/JPY adds to recent gains above 127.00.
- The sell-off in the Japanese yen sustains the upside.
- US 10-year yields keeps the dollar well bid.
The selling bias around the Japanese yen eclipses the corrective downside in the single currency and motivates EUR/JPY to advance to fresh peaks in the 127.30 area on Thursday.
EUR/JPY faces the next target at 127.50
EUR/JPY advances for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, extending the recent breakout of the multi-week consolidative theme above the key barrier at 127.00 the figure. That said, the door now appears open for a potential move to the 2019 highs in the mid-127.00s.
The rebound in yields of the key US 10-year reference beyond the psychological 1.0% mark lends extra support to the buck vs. the Japanese yen, which in turn sustains the leg higher in the cross.
In the data space, flash inflation figures in Euroland for the month of December showed the lack of traction in consumer prices remains well and sound for the time being. In the US data space, Initial Claims rose by 787K WoW while the ISM Non-Manufacturing will be released later in the NA session.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.11% at 127.09 and faces the next hurdle at 127.30 (2021 high Jan.7) followed by 127.50 (2019 high Mar.1) and then 129.25 (monthly high Dec.13 2018). On the downside, a drop below 126.37 (21-day SMA) would aim for 125.70 (low Dec.16 2020) and finally 128.80 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. The ISM Services PMI beat estimates with 57.2 points.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus.
Gold flat-lined below $1920 ahead of US data
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1917 region.
Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed
Markets have been shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Investors focus on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, pushing stocks higher.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.