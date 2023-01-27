- EUR/JPY has sensed selling interest, which has dragged it to near 141.00 as Tokyo inflation continues its upside trend.
- A survey from Bloomberg shows two half-point hikes in February and March, followed by a 25 bps increase later.
- The US and EU are discussing a possible deal on minerals and vital raw materials.
The EUR/JPY pair witnessed an intense sell-off by the market participants after failing to recapture the critical resistance of 142.00 in the late New York session. The cross has extended its losses after surrendering the critical support of 141.50 to near 141.26 after the release of the Tokyo inflation report.
The annual headline Consumer Price Index has landed at 4.4% in line with the expectations and higher than the former release of 4.0%. Tokyo’s inflation that excludes food and energy prices has landed at 3.0%, higher than the estimates of 2.9% and the prior release of 2.7%. Rising prices of food items and energy are supporting the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Also, the Japanese administration is strongly working on improving wages to keep inflation at the required levels confidently.
The Euro is dancing to the tunes of the European Central Bank (ECB), which will announce the interest rate decision next week. ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) ahead to 2.50%. According to a survey from Bloomberg, the deposit rate will be raised to a peak of 3.25% — from its current level of 2% in three steps. The survey shows two half-point hikes at the February and March meetings, followed by a 25 basis-point increase in May or June.
Inflationary pressures in Eurozone have dropped to a single-digit figure led by softening energy prices but rising wage growth is still posing an upside risk for inflation. ECB Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf cited this week "We need to continue to increase rates at our meeting next week – by taking a similar step to our December decisions," He further added "Our future policy decisions need to continue to be data-dependent given the prevailing uncertainty," as reported by Reuters.
On the trading front, The United States and the European Union are having discussions about a possible deal on minerals and vital raw materials so that the latter would qualify for benefits in US President Joe Biden’s massive new green investment plan.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|141.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.39
|Daily SMA50
|142.2
|Daily SMA100
|143.12
|Daily SMA200
|140.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.91
|Previous Daily Low
|140.87
|Previous Weekly High
|141.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.92
|Previous Monthly High
|146.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pullback appears unimpressive beyond 0.7085
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around the highest levels since June, marked the previous day, as it stays defensive near 0.7115 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair also challenges the previous five-day winning streak and teases sellers by forming a rising wedge bearish chart pattern on the four-hour play.
USD/JPY leaves 130.00 behind as upbeat Tokyo CPI pleases BoJ hawks ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation
USD/JPY renews intraday low to 129.75 as Japan inflation data renews hawkish bias over the Bank of Japan (BoJ) during early Friday. The US Dollar’s lack of ability to extend the previous day’s rebound, as well as cautious mood ahead of the key inflation precursor tracked by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also weigh on the Yen pair.
Gold refreshes day’s high above $1,930 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge
Gold price has refreshed its day’s high at $1,935.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal picked strength after a minor drop below $1,930.00, which poised a bargain opportunity for gold buyers.
Solana price loses uptrend; Is sideways movement next, or will 26% corrections follow?
Solana price impressed traders and investors alike this month when the altcoin marked an exceptional rally of more than 150% to touch the $26 mark. Although, at the moment, the movement is slow, the altcoin is susceptible to further decline in value if it loses this level as well.
Is the current stock market rally sustainable?
Wall Street insiders continue to debate conflicting economic data and a possible earnings recession ahead. Data and earnings so far actually offer convincing evidence to support both sides of the arguments which is making it tough for either the bulls or the bears to gain an upper hand.