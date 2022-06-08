- The shared currency is registering gains of 3% in the week vs. the yen.
- Risk-aversion and ECB’s meeting to keep the pair in choppy trading.
- ECB Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks, ready for lift-off.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: A break above 144.14 to open the door towards 147.00s.
The shared currency moves to seven-year-highs around 144.25, spurred by a weaker Japanese yen, tumbling against most G8 currencies. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 143.84, recording minimal gains of 0.01% as the Asian Pacific session begins.
Risk-aversion and ECB’s meeting to keep the pair in choppy trading
Sentiment remains negative on concerns that central banks hiking rates will weigh on the economic growth. Reflecting that, are US equities snapping two days of gains. Asian equity futures fluctuate, reflecting a mixed mood, while EUR/JPY traders brace for the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to announce the end of its APP program, though it would keep rates unchanged. Market players expect Mrs. Lagarde and Co. to lay the ground for a July lift-off while finishing the Quantitative Easing.
Still, investors’ only doubt is if the ECB would guide the markets regarding the pace of rate increases, as some ECB Governing Council (GC) members leaned toward 50 bps hikes, except for Mrs. Lagarde and the ECB’s Chief Economist Philip Lane.
In the meantime, money market futures have priced in around 132 bps of tightening this year, which would imply 25 bps hikes at the three of the four meetings after June, with one meeting expected to see a 50 bps rate raise.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY weekly chart depicts the cross-currency as upward biased, though it is about to face solid resistance, at around 144.16, January’s 2015 highs. It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) just reached overbought conditions at 71, which means that the EUR/JPY might consolidate before resuming the uptrend.
Nevertheless, if the EUR/JPY aims higher, the first resistance would be 144.16. A breach of the latter would expose December 29, 2014, high at 147.22, followed by December 15, 2014, high at 148.23, and December 8, 2014, daily high near 149.78
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.00
|Today Daily Change
|2.11
|Today Daily Change %
|1.49
|Today daily open
|141.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.96
|Daily SMA50
|136.73
|Daily SMA100
|133.48
|Daily SMA200
|131.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.06
|Previous Daily Low
|140.98
|Previous Weekly High
|140.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.38
|Previous Monthly High
|138.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
