EUR/JPY sets a late high for the week above 163.60 in Friday risk rally

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • The EUR/JPY followed the Friday technical rally into a new high for the week.
  • The Euro pulled out of an early dip in the week, closing higher for three straight days.
  • Japan inflation ticked higher on Friday, next week has Eurozone inflation in the barrel.

The EUR/JPY rose for the third straight trading day to chalk in a new high for the week above 163.60.

Broader markets caught a rally across the board for Friday as risk sentiment improved to close out the trading week. The Euro (EUR) caught a rise against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as risk bids buoyed assets across the board, and the Yen got pinned down by softer-than-expected National Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers.

Japan's National CPI ticked higher for the year into October, battering the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) ongoing concerns about Japanese inflation falling too fast, too soon. 

The BoJ remains concerned that Japanese price growth will eventually slump below the central bank's 2% target, but National Japanese CPI, both headline and core (excluding fresh food prices) accelerated for the annualized period into October.

National CPI printed at 3.3%, over and above September's 3%, while Nation CPI core-core (excluding both fresh food and energy prices) decreased from 4.2% top 4.0% compared to National Core CPI also rose from 2.8% to 2.9%.

With the BoJ firmly entrenched in its hyper-easy monetary policy stance, the JPY is set to take a long battering against the broader FX marketspace.

EUR/JPY Technical Outlook

The Euro remains firmly bullish against the Japanese Yen, trading into a 15-year high last week and remaining bid into the top end near 163.20.

The EUR/JPY is up over 26% against the Yen from 2023's lows at 137.38, and despite a rough consolidation period through the third quarter, remains bullish after climbing from November's lows near 159.00.

The nearest technical support is sitting at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) rising into 160.00, with the 200-day SMA trading far below price action just north of 153.00.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

EUR/JPY Technical Levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 163.63
Today Daily Change 0.52
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 163.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 161.5
Daily SMA50 159.29
Daily SMA100 158.24
Daily SMA200 153.13
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 163.2
Previous Daily Low 162.44
Previous Weekly High 164.31
Previous Weekly Low 161.54
Previous Monthly High 160.85
Previous Monthly Low 154.39
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 162.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 162.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 162.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 162.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 161.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 163.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 163.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 164.15

 

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD heads for highest weekly close since August

EUR/USD heads for highest weekly close since August

The EUR/USD is trading near 1.0925, consolidating modest daily gains supported by a weaker US Dollar on a shortened session. The pair is headed toward the highest weekly close since early August. Attention turns to next week’s data which includes EZ inflation and US Core PCE.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2600 amid thin trading

GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2600 amid thin trading

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2600, sustaining its recovery after mixed US PMI data on Black Friday. The pair is underpinned by a weaker US Dollar and strong UK PMI data released on Thursday. Thin trading conditions could exaggerate the GBP/USD price action. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price clings to gains around $2,000 amid mixed US PMI data

Gold price clings to gains around $2,000 amid mixed US PMI data

Gold price is struggling to capitalize on mixed US PMI data in American trading on Black Friday. A broadly weaker US Dollar continues to underpin the sentiment around Gold price, despite the recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. US stock and bond markets are due for an early close. 

Gold News

Shibarium daily transactions nearly double overnight, might support SHIB price recovery

Shibarium daily transactions nearly double overnight, might support SHIB price recovery

Shibarium, the scaling solution for Shiba Inu, observed an increase in transaction activity. The rise in transaction count is indicative of higher activity on Shibarium, fueling a bullish outlook among traders for SHIB price. 

Read more

Week ahead – All eyes on OPEC+ meeting, US and Eurozone inflation to dominate too

Week ahead – All eyes on OPEC+ meeting, US and Eurozone inflation to dominate too

Oil’s fortunes hinge on OPEC+ meeting outcome on Thursday. Eurozone flash inflation and US core PCE also due on Thursday. RBNZ to likely hold rates on Wednesday. Loonie faces GDP and employment tests in addition to OPEC+ decision.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures