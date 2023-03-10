EUR/JPY reverses quickly from 145.00 as BoJ Kuroda keeps policy unchange

- EUR/JPY has dropped quickly from 145.00 amid BoJ’s unchanged monetary policy-inspired volatility.
- BoJ Kuroda has mentioned that the impact of the pandemic and supply chain disruptions is fading away.
- A Reuters poll indicates that chances of a recession in Eurozone have trimmed to 34%.
The EUR/JPY pair has shown a wild gyration as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has kept a neutral stance on monetary policy. The cross has reversed quickly after testing the critical resistance of 145.00. An interest rate decision of unchanged monetary policy by BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was widely anticipated as the current inflationary pressures in the Japanese economy are not grown domestically.
The BoJ has kept interest rates at -0.1% as expected. Also, the central bank has maintained its 10-year Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) yield target of around 0%. BoJ Kuroda has also mentioned that the Japanese economy is picking up as the impact of the pandemic and supply chain disruptions is fading away.
Earlier, Governor Nominee Kazuo Ueda Ueda was confirmed as the next BoJ governor after approval by both houses of parliament. While Shinichi Uchida and Ryozo Himino were appointed as the next BoJ deputy governors by Japan's upper house.
Last week, BoJ Ueda also highlighted the need of maintaining the expansionary monetary policy as the needle of Japan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) was moving by import prices as domestic demand and wages were insufficient to spurt price pressures.
On the Eurozone front, investors have started discussing the interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) for March monetary policy as inflationary pressures are rebounding again despite a spree of rate hikes. The latest survey of 60 economists polled by Reuters during March 7-9 indicates that ECB President Christine Lagarde will push the bank’s deposit rate by 50 basis points (bps). And, 25 bps hikes will be announced at the following three meetings in May, June, and July to give a terminal deposit rate of 3.75%.
The survey also claims that chances of a recession in the Eurozone have diminished to 34% from 50% observed in January’s poll.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.67
|Daily SMA50
|141.88
|Daily SMA100
|143.13
|Daily SMA200
|141.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.91
|Previous Daily Low
|143.62
|Previous Weekly High
|145.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.57
|Previous Monthly High
|145.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.02
USD/JPY consolidates BoJ's status quo-led gains around 136.50
USD/JPY is holding gains near 136.50, as traders digest the BoJ's no changes to its monetary policy settings and yIeld policy on Friday. Governor Kuroda's last policy review stirred markets and helped stage a solid rebound in the pair. Kuroda's presser and US NFP are next on tap.
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6550 on renewed USD demand
AUD/USD has come under fresh selling pressure, heading toward 0.6550 in Asia this Friday. The BoJ's inaction-led USD/JPY rally ramped up demand for the US Dollar across the board. All eyes now remain on the US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Gold to retest 100 DMA support on strong US Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
Gold price is consolidating the previous rebound near the $1,830 level in Friday trading, thus far. Gold bulls are taking a breather, as they turn cautious ahead of the all-important United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data release.
Bitcoin crashes to $20,300 amid Biden budget, Silvergate bank collapse and macroeconomic concerns
Bitcoin price, after sustaining nearly two weeks of bearishness, broke down on Thursday night as the biggest cryptocurrency in the world fell to a two-month low. The increasing fear regarding the future momentum of crypto has further ameliorated the panic selling resulting in a drawdown in price.
US February Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 31 NFP prints.