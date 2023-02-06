EUR/JPY recovers from 142.00 as Japan approaches BOJ Amamiya to handle monetary policy

- EUR/JPY has recovered firmly to near 142.80 as Japan approaches BoJ’s Amamiya as a successor of BoJ’s Kuroda.
- A spell of a contraction in Eurozone Retail Sales might continue amid higher interest rates by the ECB.
- The ECB is expected to hike interest rates in May further after a 50 bps interest rate hike in March.
The EUR/JPY pair has displayed a sharp recovery move after correcting to near 142.00 in the Asian session. The cross has recovered to near its intraday high around 142.80 as Japan’s administration is trying to rope in Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya to succeed Haruhiko Kuroda as the head of the central bank, according to a report from Nikkei, reported by Bloomberg.
The nominations for the successor of BoJ’s Kuroda will be finalized in February and discussions about an exit from the decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy will get more fire.
The BoJ has already widened the yield curve to provide more flexibility. Last week, BoJ Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe cited that “BoJ's Dec decision to widen band was a necessary step to make YCC more sustainable, but the move alone may have had the effect of weakening stimulus effect.”
On the Eurozone front, investors are awaiting the release of the Retail Sales data for fresh impetus. The economic data is expected to contract by 2.7% from a prior contraction of 2.8% on an annual basis. The monthly data is seen contracting by 2.5% against an expansion of 0.8% reported earlier.
The Eurozone economy is recording a contraction in consumer spending consecutively for the past five months, which will delight the European Central Bank (ECB) ahead as it will scale down Consumer Price Index (CPI) projections.
For the interest rate guidance, ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch told Reuters on Friday that the ECB won't go from a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike in March to a zero in May. Wunsch added that a 25 bps or a 50 bps hike is possible in May.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.75
|Today Daily Change
|1.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|141.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.78
|Daily SMA50
|141.76
|Daily SMA100
|142.98
|Daily SMA200
|140.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.34
|Previous Daily Low
|139.93
|Previous Weekly High
|142.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.93
|Previous Monthly High
|142.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds from 0.6900 on lower-than-expected decline in Australian Retail Sales
The AUD/USD pair has attempted a recovery of around 0.6900 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported a lower-than-expected contraction in the Retail Sales data for the fourth quarter of CY2022. The economic data has contracted by 0.2% while the street was expected a contraction by 0.6%.
USD/JPY consolidates the rally below 132.50 on BoJ nominaton reports
USD/JPY is consolidating the opening gap rally that hit a high near 132.50 in Asia this Monday. The Japanese yen remains heavy amid a Bloomberg report that Masayoshi Amamiya as the next BoJ Governor would be bullish for bonds and weigh on the yen and local financial stocks.
Gold exposes to $1,850 as yields strengthen amid hawkish Fed bets
Gold price (XAU/USD) has resumed its downside journey after a short-lived pullback to near $1,870.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is exposed to the critical support of $1,850.00 amid a sheer decline in US government bonds. The 10-year US Treasury yields have escalated their recovery to near 3.57%.
Why Bitcoin is still in a bear market and what this means for BTC price
Bitcoin is currently in a bear market, according to analysts, despite the massive rally of January. The selling pressure on the asset has reduced, with miner inflow to exchanges declining to multi-year lows. Despite the bullish catalysts, analysts are waiting a year post the 2022 bear market rally to conclude that the bearish phase is now behind us.
Week Ahead – RBA next to hike
After the past week’s central bank bonanza, things will quieten down in the coming days, although not completely, as the Reserve Bank of Australia will keep the rate hike theme running.