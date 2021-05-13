EUR/JPY recedes from YTD peaks, looks supported around 132.00

- EUR/JPY records new 2021 highs, retreats afterwards.
- US yields come under pressure and drag the dollar lower.
- Initial Claims rose by 473K, Producer Prices rose 0.6% MoM.
After recording new YTD highs in the 132.70/75 band earlier in the session, EUR/JPY came under some selling pressure on Thursday.
EUR/JPY stays supported near 132.00
EUR/JPY extends the weekly advance well past the 132.00 yardstick and visits the area last seen in September 2018 beyond 132.70.
The strong pick-up in US yields re-ignited the selling bias around the Japanese yen, all rendering in further upside traction in EUR/JPY.
Indeed, US inflation figures for the month of April came in stronger than initially estimated, fueling further the market chatter regarding higher inflation in the next months and lifting US 10-year yields back to the 1.70% area.
Nothing scheduled in the euro docket on Thursday left all the attention to the US calendar: Initial Claims rose by 473K during last week, headline Producer Prices gained 0.6% MoM in April and 6.2% from a year earlier, while Core prices rose 0.7% inter-month and 4.7% vs. April 2020.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
So far, the cross is gaining 0.10% at 132.43 and a surpass of 132.73 (2021 high May 12) would pave the way for a test of 133.00 (psychological hurdle) and then 133.13 (monthly high Sep.21 2018). On the flip side, immediate contention is located at 130.98 (weekly/monthly low May 5) seconded by 130.31 (50-day SMA) and finally 129.58 (weekly low Apr.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains sub-1.2100 after upbeat US data
US Producer Prices rose by more than anticipated, while unemployment claims shrank by more than anticipated. EUR/USD keeps trading below 1.2100 as investors eye firmer government bond yields.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Nightmares repeat as BTC flash crashes
The recent Bitcoin price crash seen on Wednesday is comparable to the one in late April. However, unlike the last time, this drop was not due to rumors of new tax proposals.
S&P 500 Nasdaq: PPI confirms the CPI, Fed is in bed as inflation means red
Wednesday's wake-up call to the dovish Fed was repeated with the release of PPI on Thursday. Core CPI was 0.7% versus forecasts for 0.4%. Now is buy the dip still in focus and is don't fight the Fed still the trade?