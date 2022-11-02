- EUR/JPY breaks five-week-old support line during three-day downtrend.
- MACD prints the biggest bearish signal in a month.
- A daily closing below September’s peak becomes necessary for the buyers to leave the table.
EUR/JPY drops half a percent as the bears keep reins around 145.80, down for the third consecutive day to early Wednesday morning in Europe.
The cross-currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the seller’s ability to conquer an upward-sloping support line from September 26, now resistance around 146.15. Also adding strength to the downside bias is the strongest bearish MACD signal since October 03.
That said, the EUR/JPY pair’s further downside needs to provide a daily closing below September’s peak of 145.63 to keep the sellers hopeful. Also acting as a downside filter is the 21-DMA level surrounding 145.15.
In a case where the quote remains bearish below 145.15, the odds of its south-run towards 144.10-00 area comprising tops marked since October 20 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, recovery moves need a daily close beyond the support-turned-resistance line around 146.15.
Even so, a descending trend line from October 21, close to 147.50 by the press time, will act as the last defense of the bears.
Should the EUR/JPY prices remain firmer past 147.50, the previous monthly high of 148.40 and the upper line of a 3.5-month-old bullish channel, around 149.10, will be in focus.
EUR/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46%
|Today daily open
|146.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.12
|Daily SMA50
|142.7
|Daily SMA100
|140.87
|Daily SMA200
|137.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.12
|Previous Daily Low
|145.97
|Previous Weekly High
|147.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.73
|Previous Monthly High
|148.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
