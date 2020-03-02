EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Upside stalled just ahead of the 200-day SMA

- EUR/JPY trims gains after testing the key 200-day SMA near 120.30.
- The cross remains volatile and keeps looking to risk trends for direction.
Volatility has picked up around EUR/JPY on Monday, always looking to developments from the Chinese coronavirus for near-term direction.
The daily price action saw a test of the boundaries of the 120.30 region, where sits the 200-day SMA, and the proximity of 118.50, area close to the 2020 lows recorded on Friday.
While the cross keeps waiting for a stronger catalyst for price direction, further consolidation should not be ruled out, likely between 121.50 and 118.50.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.36
|Today Daily Change
|165
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|119.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.01
|Daily SMA50
|120.86
|Daily SMA100
|120.76
|Daily SMA200
|120.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.76
|Previous Daily Low
|118.38
|Previous Weekly High
|121.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|118.38
|Previous Monthly High
|121.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|118.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|117.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|115.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.11 on Fed, German stimulus hopes in response to coronavirus
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, the highest since early February, rising amid USD weakness The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in response to the coronavirus crisis. US yields are at record lows. Germany may also loosen its spending rules.
GBP/USD falls off 1.28 as BOE pledges coronavirus stimulus
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the BOE pledged to take all steps to protect stability. Earlier, cable rose in response to the Fed's announcement of help to markets. Final UK PMIs met expectations.
Forex Today: Potential coordinated coronavirus action cheered, critical US data eyed, Gold glitters again
Markets are trying to recover after fears from the coronavirus outbreak triggered a massive selloff last week. The Federal Reserve's extraordinary message – in which it hinted at cutting rates – on Friday and Monday's similar message from the Bank of Japan are sending stocks higher.
Gold sits near session tops, just above $1600 mark
Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1605 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.