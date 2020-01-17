EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Upside stalled just ahead of 123.00

- The bull run in EUR/JPY met strong resistance near 123.00.
- Immediately above emerges the July 2019 high at 123.37.
The upside momentum in EUR/JPY appears to have run out of steam in the vicinity of the key barrier at 123.00 the figure, sparking some corrective downside on Friday.
If buyers regain the upper hand, then July 2019 high at 123.37 should emerge as the next key hurdle for the cross. Further up, there are no relevant hurdles until April 2019 top in the 126.80 zone.
While above the 200-day SMA at 120.93 the outlook on the cross is expected to remain bullish.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.46
|Today Daily Change
|40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|122.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.7
|Daily SMA50
|121.04
|Daily SMA100
|120.08
|Daily SMA200
|120.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.88
|Previous Daily Low
|122.5
|Previous Weekly High
|121.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.17
|Previous Monthly High
|124.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|122.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.25
