EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The 131.00 level emerges on the horizon

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY trades at shouting distance from YTD highs.
  • Next on the upside comes in the 131.00 yarstick.

EUR/JPY advances further to the vicinity of the 2021 highs near 130.70 on Wednesday.

The surpass of yearly highs should pave the way for an attempt to the round level at 131.00 the figure ahead of the 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).

A break below the latter should alleviate the upside pressure and allow for some corrective downside in the short-term view.

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 125.51 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daiy chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 130.5
Today Daily Change 47
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 130.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.67
Daily SMA50 128.49
Daily SMA100 127.17
Daily SMA200 125.55
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.56
Previous Daily Low 129.81
Previous Weekly High 130.34
Previous Weekly Low 128.83
Previous Monthly High 130.67
Previous Monthly Low 128.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 129.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 131.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

