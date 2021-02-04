EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The 126.00 area holds the downside so far

  • EUR/JPY extends the correction lower to the 126.00 zone.
  • Weekly lows in the 125.60 area emerges as the next support.

EUR/JPY’s selling momentum remains well and sound for the time being, although the 126.00 neighbourhood has so far emerged as quite a solid support. The proximity of the 21-day SMA near 126.20 also reinforces this contention area.

Further downside pressure is expected to meet initial and minor support at the 55-day SMA at 125.86 and carries the potential to drag EUR/JPY to last week’s lows near 125.60 (January 27) in the short-term horizon.

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 123.33 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 126.27
Today Daily Change 36
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 126.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 126.27
Daily SMA50 126.18
Daily SMA100 124.89
Daily SMA200 123.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 126.53
Previous Daily Low 126.15
Previous Weekly High 127.34
Previous Weekly Low 125.6
Previous Monthly High 127.49
Previous Monthly Low 125.09
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 126.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 126.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 126.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 125.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 125.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 126.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 126.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 126.94

 

 

