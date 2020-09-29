EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers can remain hopeful below 123.50

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/JPY buyers attack 50-bar SMA after bouncing off the lowest since July 20.
  • Short-term horizontal resistance, a falling trend line from September 10 adds to the upside barriers.
  • Normal RSI conditions favor further recovery but bulls are probed by the key upside barriers.
  • Sellers may look for entries below the monthly low.

EUR/JPY registers a little movement while taking rounds to the intraday high of 123.17 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the pair confronts 50-bar SMA amid normal RSI conditions.

Considering Monday’s U-turn from the multi-day low, EUR/JPY buyers are likely to cross the immediate SMA resistance around 123.15/20.

Though, a horizontal area since September 17, near 123.25/35, followed by a 13-day-old descending trend line, currently around 123.50, will probe the bulls afterward.

In a case where EUR/JPY manages to cross 123.50, it’s the run-up to September 18 high close to 124.30 can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, the 123.0 threshold and 122.60 may offer nearby supports to the pair during its fresh downside.

It should, however, be noted that the sellers will remain cautious unless witnessing a fresh monthly low under 122.37. In doing so, the early July high near 122.00 could be on their radars.

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 123.13
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 123.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 124.54
Daily SMA50 124.79
Daily SMA100 122.51
Daily SMA200 120.92
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 123.21
Previous Daily Low 122.38
Previous Weekly High 123.94
Previous Weekly Low 122.52
Previous Monthly High 126.85
Previous Monthly Low 123.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 122.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 122.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 122.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 123.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 123.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 124.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 as US dollar attempts a comeback

EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 as US dollar attempts a comeback

EUR/USD is consolidating the recent corrective advance towards 1.1700, as the US dollar attempts a comeback across the board, despite the risk-on market mood. Eurozone/ US Consumer Confidence data, Fedspeak in focus ahead of the first US Presidential election debate.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eyes 1.2900, Brexit brinkmanship, BOE’s Bailey in the spotlight

GBP/USD eyes 1.2900, Brexit brinkmanship, BOE’s Bailey in the spotlight

GBP/USD keeps buyers hopeful, despite the US dollar’s recent recoveries while holding gains above 1.2850. The cable extends gains, mainly driven by the Brexit-positive headlines but stays challenged ahead of the crucial departure talks in Brussels.

GBP/USD News

Gold looks north, two key levels to watch out

Gold looks north, two key levels to watch out

Gold started out the US NFP week on a solid footing, rallying nearly $20 on Monday. The metal bounced-off the SMA100 one-day support for the third straight day, courtesy of the broad retreat in the USD from two-month peaks.

Gold News

US CB Consumer Confidence Preview:  Neither happy nor sad

US CB Consumer Confidence Preview:  Neither happy nor sad

American consumer attitudes have recovered from their April pandemic low but they remain stalled far below their levels of last year. The Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence Index is predicted to rise to 89.2 in September.

Read more

WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed

WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed

WTI refreshed the intraday low after reversing from $40.79. US dollar regains upside momentum amid hopes of further stimulus. Challenges to the US-China trade deal add downside pressure on oil prices. API data, USD moves become the key amid a light calendar.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures