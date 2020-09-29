EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers can remain hopeful below 123.50

- EUR/JPY buyers attack 50-bar SMA after bouncing off the lowest since July 20.
- Short-term horizontal resistance, a falling trend line from September 10 adds to the upside barriers.
- Normal RSI conditions favor further recovery but bulls are probed by the key upside barriers.
- Sellers may look for entries below the monthly low.
EUR/JPY registers a little movement while taking rounds to the intraday high of 123.17 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the pair confronts 50-bar SMA amid normal RSI conditions.
Considering Monday’s U-turn from the multi-day low, EUR/JPY buyers are likely to cross the immediate SMA resistance around 123.15/20.
Though, a horizontal area since September 17, near 123.25/35, followed by a 13-day-old descending trend line, currently around 123.50, will probe the bulls afterward.
In a case where EUR/JPY manages to cross 123.50, it’s the run-up to September 18 high close to 124.30 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, the 123.0 threshold and 122.60 may offer nearby supports to the pair during its fresh downside.
It should, however, be noted that the sellers will remain cautious unless witnessing a fresh monthly low under 122.37. In doing so, the early July high near 122.00 could be on their radars.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|123.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.54
|Daily SMA50
|124.79
|Daily SMA100
|122.51
|Daily SMA200
|120.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.21
|Previous Daily Low
|122.38
|Previous Weekly High
|123.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.52
|Previous Monthly High
|126.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|123.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|122.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|121.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
