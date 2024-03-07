EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Remains bearish after posting recovery from three-week low

The first support would be the Senkou Span A at 161.67, followed by the Kijun-Sen at 161.31. Once surpassed, the 160.55 March 7 low emerges as the demand area, followed by 160.00.

On the upside, the pair is capped by the Tenkan-Sen at 162.04, which, once cleared, could open the door to testing the March 7 high at 162.81, followed by the psychological 163.00 mark. Nevertheless, should bears keep the EUR/JPY from climbing above 162.00, the pair could extend its losses.

The EUR/JPY formed a 230 pip ‘hammer,’ which indicates the pair is edged to the upside. However, mixed signals between price action and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are closing to the 50-midline about to shift bearish, suggesting caution is warranted.

On Thursday, the EUR/JPY registered a volatile session that saw the pair dive to a three-week low of 160.55. However, the losses were short-lived amidst the ECB’s hawkish hold, and the session finished with losses of 0.43%. As the Friday Asian session begins, the cross trades at 161.96, down 0.10%.

