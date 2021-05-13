EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-month top around mid-132.00s

- EUR/JPY takes the bids to fresh high in 32 months.
- Upbeat MACD, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA favor buyers.
- Rising wedge resistance, September 2018 top test upside momentum.
EUR/JPY rises to a fresh high since September 2018 while picking up the bids near 132.55, up 0.10% intraday, during early Thursday.
Although bullish MACD and the pair’s ability to stay firm beyond 200-SMA keep EUR/JPY buyers hopeful, a rising wedge bearish formation on the four-hour (4H) chart joins RSI’s run-up towards the overbought territory to challenges the upside.
Hence, the pair’s moves between 132.60 and 131.90, comprising the stated wedge’s extremes, seem less important. Also acting as the upside barriers are highest marked in September and April months of 2018, respectively around 133.15 and 133.50.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 131.90 will have to conquer the 200-SMA level close to 130.75 before directing EUR/JPY bears toward the theoretical target near 129.00.
During the fall, the monthly low near 131.00 and late April bottom close to 129.60 may act as intermediate halts.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|132.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.13
|Daily SMA50
|130.29
|Daily SMA100
|128.61
|Daily SMA200
|126.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.48
|Previous Daily Low
|131.65
|Previous Weekly High
|132.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.98
|Previous Monthly High
|132.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades in a tight band below 1.2100, US data awaited
EUR/USD is trading decisively below 1.2100 on Thursday. Solid appreciation in the US dollar after the US inflation data, keeps EUR/USD lagging below 1.2100. Although, a slight retreat in the US Treasury yields buoys the spot ahead of US data.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.4000, having breached Wednesday's low. US CPI surprises won over upbeat UK data dump. Brexit jitters over NI extends, UK PM Johson and scientists warn for covid variant. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
Gold tracks downbeat US Treasury yields to south of $1,840
Gold retreats towards $1,800 ahead of Thursday’s European session, as the market sentiment dwindles following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI)-led debacle. Geopolitical woes, US data can entertain gold traders amid a light calendar.
XLM Price remains indecisive after massive market crash
XLM price seems to have stopped the bleeding as buyers undid 15% of the sell-off. If Stellar slices through the supply barrier that extends from $0.627 to $0.660, it will signal the start of an upswing.
Apple Inc stock forecast and key chart levels
AAPL shares continue to struggle after blowout earnings. Apple suffering as the tech sector turns bearish. AAPL shares have not had the reaction many would expect to a truly stellar earnings release.