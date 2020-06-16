EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rebound now targets the YTD high above 124.00

- EUR/JP’s rebound pierced the 122.00 mark on Tuesday.
- Next of relevance on the upside is the 2020 high beyond 124.00.
EUR/JPY is prolonging the bounce off recent lows for yet another session, briefly managing to surpass the 122.00 mark although losing some composure afterwards.
If bulls manage to remain in control, then a potential move to the yearly peaks around 124.40 (June 5) should return to the fore.
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain positive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.65
|Today Daily Change
|69
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|121.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.24
|Daily SMA50
|118.11
|Daily SMA100
|118.77
|Daily SMA200
|119.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.64
|Previous Daily Low
|120.34
|Previous Weekly High
|124.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.26
|Previous Monthly High
|119.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|121.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
