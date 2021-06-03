EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Probable consolidation ahead of extra gains

- EUR/JPY extends the side-lined theme around 134.00.
- Focus on the potential drop due to overbought conditions.
EUR/JPY looks consolidative in the upper bound of the recent range near the 134.00 neighbourhood.
The continuation of the ongoing consolidation should not be ruled out, nor some bearish moves on the back of the current overbought conditions of the cross.
However, the buying bias stays unchanged and could motivate EUR/JPY to attempt a visit to the September/October 2017 highs in the 134.40/50 band if recent tops are cleared in the near-term. Further gains appear likely as long as the cross remains underpinned by the immediate support line (off the March lows) near 131.40. This area is also reinforced by the proximity of the 50-day SMA (131.46).
In the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 127.19 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.76
|Today Daily Change
|20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|133.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.9
|Daily SMA50
|131.4
|Daily SMA100
|129.6
|Daily SMA200
|127.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.07
|Previous Daily Low
|133.65
|Previous Weekly High
|134.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.52
|Previous Monthly High
|134.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
