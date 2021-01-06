EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Potential test of 127.50 near-term

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY approaches the upper end of the range near 127.00.
  • The next target comes in at the 2020 highs around 127.20.

EUR/JPY adds to recent gains and trades at shouting distance from the key 127.00 neighbourhood on Wednesday.

If EUR/JPY manages to surpass the December high near 127.20 (December 29) then the next target of relevance will be at the 2019 peaks in the mid-127.00s recorded in early March of that year.

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 122.38 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 126.85
Today Daily Change 83
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 126.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 126.34
Daily SMA50 124.92
Daily SMA100 124.71
Daily SMA200 122.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 126.56
Previous Daily Low 126.05
Previous Weekly High 127.24
Previous Weekly Low 126.05
Previous Monthly High 127.24
Previous Monthly Low 124.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 126.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 126.36
Daily Pivot Point S1 126.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 125.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 125.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 126.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 126.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 127.03

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

